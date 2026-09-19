Punjab Cannot Afford To Lose Another Generation To Drugs: MP Sahney

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 19 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Saturday said Punjab cannot afford to lose another generation to drugs as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra', which will travel through all 117 constituencies of the state till September 30.

Citing the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment's report, Drug Abuse among Young Persons: Problems and Solutions, Sahney noted earlier data had estimated that around 66 lakh people in Punjab were affected by substance use, including 6.97 lakh children between the ages of 10 and 17 years. He added that PGIMER research reported in April 2026 estimated over 30 lakh drug users in the state.

“Nearly seven lakh children caught in the grip of drugs is not just a statistic; it is a tragedy for Punjab's families and a warning for our future. The fight against drugs must rise above politics and become a collective mission for Punjab,” Sahney said.

He criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's repeated deadlines to eradicate drugs, pointing to government data showing admissions to de-addiction centres rising from 9,577 in 2024 to 25,290 in 2025. Enforcement agencies, he said, seized over 8.7 crore tablets and capsules since 2022, while crystal methamphetamine seizures rose from 17 kg during 2017–21 to 93 kg since 2022.

“Punjab needs results, not another deadline. The numbers tell us this crisis requires sustained action on both supply and demand, alongside rehabilitation and reintegration,” he added.

Sahney said the Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra would take the campaign directly to communities.“This fight cannot be fought from air-conditioned offices. We will go to every doorstep, every village and mohalla, listen to families and stand with our youth. Punjab's young people deserve skills, jobs, dignity and a future free from drugs,” he said.

He noted that 19 government de-addiction and rehabilitation centres have been adopted to support infrastructure, counselling, skill development, gyms, yoga, and meditation. In the last year, 1,000 young people were placed in jobs, and another 250 were supported towards self-employment.“Recovery must lead to reintegration, not relapse,” Sahney said.

Calling for stronger Centre-state coordination, he proposed a joint anti-drug task force involving the Border Security Force (BSF), the Narcotics Control Bureau, central intelligence agencies, and Punjab Police, backed by integrated intelligence and accountability.“The drug trade does not respect state boundaries. It operates across borders, through drones, courier networks, and international syndicates. No single government or agency can defeat it alone. Punjab needs the Centre and the state to work as one team,” he added.