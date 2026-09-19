DUSU Election Results: Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen? Independent Candidate Wins VP Post After Being Denied NSUI Ticket

MENAFN - Live Mint) Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen has won the vice-president's post in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election for 2026-27, defeating candidates backed by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

Shokeen emerged as the highest vote-getter among the four newly elected DUSU office-bearers, polling 30,615 votes. ABVP's Ishu Maurya finished behind him with 16,910 votes.

The victory came after Shokeen, who had earlier been associated with NSUI, decided to contest the election independently after being denied the organisation's ticket.

Who is Deepanshu Shokeen?

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Who is Deepanshu Shokeen and what is his background?⌵

Deepanshu Shokeen is an independent candidate who won the vice-president's post in the Delhi University Students' Union for the 2026-27 term. He hails from Peeragarhi village, Delhi, and comes from a modest family with his father working as a bus conductor.

2Why did Deepanshu Shokeen run as an independent candidate in the DUSU elections?⌵

Shokeen decided to contest independently after being denied a ticket by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the organization he was previously associated with.

3What were the election results for the DUSU vice-president post?⌵

In the DUSU elections, Deepanshu Shokeen won the vice-president position with 30,615 votes, defeating ABVP candidate Ishu Maurya, who received 16,910 votes.

4What key issues did candidates focus on during the DUSU elections?⌵

Candidates prioritized issues such as campus safety and affordable accommodation, particularly in light of recent incidents affecting student welfare, including the collapse of a building in Satya Niketan.

5How was the DUSU election counting process secured?⌵

The counting process for the DUSU elections was secured with the deployment of over 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel across Delhi University to ensure order during the vote tallying.

Shokeen is a native of Peeragarhi village in west Delhi. He comes from a modest family background, with his father Rakesh Shokeen working as a Delhi Transport Corporation bus conductor and his mother as an Anganwadi teacher.

(This is a developing story. More to come)