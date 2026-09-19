Admiration Can Wait For 90 Minutes, Says Akash Mishra Ahead Of Triple Friendlies

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The prospect of facing Panama, Brazil and Uruguay on home soil has added to the excitement around the Indian camp, but defender Akash Mishra knows the Blue Tigers must set their opponents' stature aside once the matches begin.

For Mishra, the three fixtures offer India an invaluable opportunity to test themselves against some of the best players in world football. These friendlies will be particularly special, as the Indian players prepare to face footballers they have watched and admired.

“We have watched these opponents on television since childhood and idolised them, but that is one part of it. We have to put those emotions aside and perform for the 90 minutes. After that, the other emotions can come out,” Mishra said.

“As players, when we heard that we would be playing Panama, Uruguay and Brazil, it felt like a huge opportunity. We have not played against teams like these before, so it is a major opportunity for all Indian players. The experience will show us where we stand, because talking is easy, but playing on the pitch is what really matters.”

The Blue Tigers will play the three matches in Bengaluru and Kolkata, two cities that hold special memories for Mishra. While he remembers India's 2023 SAFF Championship campaign at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Kolkata, the full-back believes the passionate support in both cities can give the hosts additional strength.

“Personally, I have good memories of Kanteerava from the SAFF Championship, and we qualified for the Asian Cup in Kolkata. When you talk about pressure, I think it is actually our strength, because Bengaluru and Kolkata are such football-loving cities. The supporters there give us strength, so it is a big positive for us to play these teams at home.

“Of course, the teams we are facing are of a very high calibre, but football is still eleven versus eleven. We have to carry out the tactics the coach gives us on the pitch and give our best.”

Mishra said the mood inside the camp reflected the magnitude of the forthcoming assignments, with every player eager to make the most of the occasion.

“With Panama, Uruguay and Brazil coming up, every player in this camp is extra motivated. This is also a stage for us to perform. I think all the players have arrived very excited and energetic, and we will do our best.”

India will have plenty to learn from their world-class opponents, but Mishra stressed that the team cannot approach the fixtures merely as a learning exercise.

“These are international friendlies - nation versus nation - so we cannot go there only to learn. We have to fight against them and give our best.”

With the three high-profile encounters ahead, the defender had a simple message for the Blue Tigers' faithful.

“For the fans, we will go out there with everything we have. We hope they will be there to support us. As a team, we will give 100 per cent, leave nothing lacking, and I hope we can give them something to smile about.”