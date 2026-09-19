Bihar Floods: CM Choudhary Donates Rs 2.70 Lakh To Relief Fund

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary donated a cheque of Rs 2.70 lakh, equivalent to his one-month salary, to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on Saturday.

According to a release, the Chief Minister handed over the cheque for his one-month salary to his Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh at 'Sankalp' located at Lok Sevak Awas.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state, as well as affluent and capable members of society, to donate generously to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund so that maximum assistance can be provided to people affected during disaster situations.

He said that the Chief Minister's Relief Fund is an important means of supporting those in need. With the participation of capable members of society, relief and assistance efforts can be made more effective.

BJP President Details Relief Efforts

On Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin expressed deep concern over the severe flood situation in Bihar, highlighting the prompt action taken by the state government, the support extended by the Centre, and his personal contribution.

Nabin stated that all possible assistance is being provided to the affected families through financial aid, relief camps, and assessment of crop damage, and that the entire government stands firmly with the people during this crisis.

Nabin said that the situation in the state is being continuously monitored and that the government is working with full promptness to ensure timely relief and necessary assistance reaches the affected people.

According to the release, "In this hour of crisis, while fulfilling his responsibility, he contributed an amount of Rs 6,35,000, his three months' salary as a Rajya Sabha MP, to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Nabin also stated that the state government has already provided financial assistance of more than Rs 550 crore to flood-affected families at the rate of Rs 7,000 per family."

The National President stated that proper arrangements have been made in the affected areas for relief camps, community kitchens, medical facilities, and fodder for livestock. NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed with full preparedness for rescue operations, while the process of assessing crop damage and providing necessary assistance to farmers is also underway.

Referring to the support extended by the Central Government, Nabin stated that Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the flood-affected areas, met the victims, and took stock of the relief and rescue operations. In conclusion, he assured that he stands fully committed to all flood-affected families in Bihar.

Flood Impact in Bihar

According to the Disaster Management Department, floods have impacted 49.67 lakh people across 15 districts of Bihar. The affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura and Araria. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)