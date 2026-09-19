Delhi Govt Expands Protected Ridge Area To 13,000 Acres For Green Cover

In a significant step towards strengthening Delhi's ecological security, green cover and air quality, the Delhi Government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has approved the notification of around 1,000 acres (400 hectares) of additional land in the Southern Ridge as Reserved Forest. With this decision, the notified Ridge area will increase to around 13,000 acres (5,250 hectares).

A Green Protective Shield for Delhi

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Rekha Gupta said the decision has been taken under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927. "The Delhi Ridge is not only a part of the capital's natural heritage but also its green protective shield. Protecting the Ridge is not limited to preserving trees and forest areas; it is directly linked to Delhi's clean air, biodiversity, temperature regulation and environmental security," she said.

The government is working to provide permanent statutory protection to as many eligible areas of the Ridge as possible, while also giving special attention to the scientific restoration of degraded ecological areas, the CM emphasised.

Protecting and Restoring Delhi's Natural Heritage

The Chief Minister said that the process of final notification of various areas of the Ridge had been pending for a long time. Her government has made it a priority and has accelerated the process. The government's aim is to ensure the protection, scientific restoration and revival of the Delhi Ridge so that this natural area remains protected for future generations as well.

She said that as an extension of the Aravalli mountain range, the Delhi Ridge is among the capital's most important natural green areas. Along with conserving biodiversity, controlling dust and regulating local temperatures, it strengthens Delhi's natural capacity to deal with the impacts of air pollution and climate change.

Ecological Importance of the Southern Ridge

The Southern Ridge is an important ecological link at the northern end of the Aravallis and is also regarded as the capital's 'green lung' and a carbon sink, CM Gupta said.

CM Gupta said that providing legal protection to the land is not the government's only objective; reviving the Ridge's ecosystem is equally important. With this objective, scientific ecological restoration is being taken forward in accordance with the Ridge Working Plan.

Scientific Restoration and Future Plans

Special emphasis is being placed on promoting native species, restoring degraded areas and scientifically managing invasive species. She said the process of Ridge conservation will not end here. The statutory process for notifying other eligible areas of the Ridge as Reserved Forest is also underway, and more and more Ridge areas will be brought under permanent protection in a phased manner.

Role of the Delhi Ridge Management Board

The Delhi Ridge Management Board was also constituted in 2026 for the conservation, restoration and management of the Delhi Ridge. Its responsibilities include protecting the Ridge, scientific ecological restoration, afforestation and habitat conservation.

Balancing Development with Environmental Protection

CM Gupta said Delhi must not only move forward at the pace of development but also protect its natural heritage alongside that development. "The Ridge is a centuries-old natural heritage of Delhi, and protecting it for future generations is our responsibility. Protecting nearly 13,000 acres of the Ridge is not merely about safeguarding a large tract of land; it is a commitment to protecting Delhi's air, biodiversity and environmental balance," she said.

"The government wants development and environmental protection in Delhi to move forward together. Today's step is an investment in clean air, healthy lives and a secure future for generations to come. With the participation of Delhi's citizens, we will further expand this green campaign," CM Rekha Gupta asserted. (ANI)

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