UNITAR And Ureka Education's AI For Social Impact Initiative Reaches 200+ Institutions Across 60 Countries

MENAFN - GetNews)UNITAR & Ureka Education's AI for Social Impact Initiative | Reaches 200+ Institutions Across 60 CountriesUNITAR programme also named a Top 5 finalist in the AI in Education category of the AI World Series Awards 2026.

DUBAI, UAE - September 19, 2026 - The AI for Social Impact Challenge (AIFSI), a UNITAR-certified online AI education programme and global challenge run by UNITAR and Ureka Education, has brought together more than 200 institutions and organisations across 60 countries and territories within its first months. The programme opened access to its online learning modules on June 12, 2026, and combines AI education with a global challenge focused on applying AI to real-world social issues.

AIFSI has also been named a Top 5 Finalist in the AI in Education category of the AI World Series Awards 2026, adding external recognition to the programme's early international participation.

The programme is designed for participants across disciplines and does not require a technical or coding background. It provides a structured learning experience covering AI, responsible technology, sustainability and social impact, followed by a challenge that asks participants to develop solutions to real-world problems aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The programme's institutional network spans universities, schools, NGOs, foundations and corporations, while students and individual participants can take part in the learning and challenge components.

“AIFSI is not just about learning AI. It is about gaining the skills, certification, community, and platform to turn AI into real social impact - globally,” said Rand Al-Khushman, Project Lead, AI for Social Impact (AIFSI)

A Global Programme Across Four Participant Groups

AIFSI brings together universities and schools, NGOs and foundations, corporations, and students within a common learning and challenge environment.

Universities and schools can provide students with access to a structured AI curriculum and a UNITAR-certified learning experience. NGOs and foundations can engage with a model focused on youth capability-building and social impact. Corporations can support responsible AI education and engage with an international community of emerging talent. Students can develop practical AI skills through a learning-to-action model and work on projects connected to real-world social challenges.

The programme is structured to connect learning with practical application, allowing participants from different academic and professional backgrounds to work around common themes of AI, sustainability, ethics and social impact.

“AI is rapidly reshaping the way we learn, work and solve problems, but access to meaningful and responsible AI education remains far from equal. Through our partnership with Ureka Education Group, AIFSI provides participants with an opportunity not only to understand AI, but to apply it to real challenges in their own communities and develop the confidence, skills and ethical awareness to become responsible users and creators of technology. For UNITAR, this partnership reflects our commitment to making practical, future-oriented learning accessible to the furthest first,” said Mazin Khan, Public-Private Partnerships Lead, United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR)

“At Base44, we believe that anyone can build using Vibe Coding. Partnering with AIFSI lets us put that belief into practice by giving students around the world the tools to turn ideas for social impact into real, working applications. We're proud to support a challenge that encourages students to tackle real social problems, using AI tools to build real solutions,” said Ayelet Goldfarb Frank, Higher Education Partnerships Manager, Base44

Participants are also using the programme to develop projects addressing specific social and environmental challenges.

“The AI for Social Impact Global Initiative provided me with the strategic framework I needed to transform the Climate Finance Copilot from a theoretical concept into a tangible solution. The program taught me how to leverage AI not merely as a technical tool, but as a mechanism to dismantle the 'Execution Gap' and democratize access to global climate funds. By bridging innovation with grassroots realities, the initiative empowered me to build a platform that translates frontline needs into the institutional language required to drive actual, funded change,” said Abdelslam Taha, AIFSI graduate, Egypt

The programme's international participation has continued to expand during its early months, according to Ureka Education Group.

“Reaching 200 institutions across 60 countries in our first months tells us institutions were waiting for exactly this. Our ambition is to make applied, ethical AI education standards - and to keep the door open to every partner who wants to build it with us,” said Mr. Wael Azeem, Chief Executive Officer, Ureka Education Group

AIFSI is currently accepting institutional partners, corporate sponsors and individual participants on a rolling basis. The programme is open to participants across academic disciplines, with no prior AI or coding experience required.

Universities, schools, NGOs and corporations can register their interest at

About AIFSI

The AI for Social Impact Challenge is a UNITAR-certified online AI course and global challenge run by UNITAR and Ureka Education. The programme is designed to connect AI learning with real-world application, responsible technology and social impact. Participants complete a structured learning programme and can develop projects addressing challenges aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The course certificate is issued by UNITAR, while the programme is managed by Ureka.

About Ureka Education Group

Ureka Education Group, established in London in 2014 by Sloan Fellows from London Business School, is an international education provider working at the intersection of experiential learning, executive development and institutional partnerships. It designs programmes connecting academic leaders, educators and students with institutions, practitioners and international learning environments.

About UNITAR

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is a United Nations training and capacity development institution established by the UN General Assembly. UNITAR provides learning and capacity development opportunities for individuals and organisations across governments, international organisations, universities and the private sector.