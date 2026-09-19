Former Elementary School Teacher Applies Teaching Principles To Practical AI Use

MENAFN - GetNews)Image of Arturo Alvarado presenting AI in One Sitting AI in One Sitting, Arturo Alvarado presents a framework for approaching AI as tools, models and capabilities continue to evolve.

DALLAS, TEXAS - September 19, 2026 - Before becoming an entrepreneur, organizational strategist and author, Arturo Alvarado spent six years teaching fifth grade.

During those years, he learned that a person's ability to understand an idea often had less to do with the complexity of the idea than with how it was explained. His fifth-grade students could grasp difficult concepts when those concepts were made clear, meaningful and memorable. That lesson stayed with him.

Years later, it shaped how he approached artificial intelligence.

Alvarado began experimenting with AI because he wanted to learn to code. He was skeptical at first, then became enthusiastic and started using it wherever he could. Over time, his interest shifted from what AI could do to the role it should play in people's work and decisions.

“Teaching began with a question: How do I help someone understand this?” Alvarado said.“With AI, the question became: How do I help someone understand what this technology can actually do, where it belongs and how to use it well?”

That question became the foundation for AI in One Sitting: How to Use It Well Without the Hype, Alvarado's book on developing a practical approach to artificial intelligence.

Rather than focusing on specific prompts or individual tools, the book is organized around 4 Realities, 5 Rules and 6 Operations. The framework is designed to help readers approach AI as the technology continues to change. Its principles include“Reality outranks language,”“Humans own consequences,”“Context changes what AI can do,” and“Intelligence is not execution.”

After using AI in his own businesses, Alvarado found himself teaching again. This time, the subject was how to use AI without giving up the judgment and responsibility that still belong to the person using it.

The central idea of the book is straightforward: AI will keep changing, so the goal is to understand the principles that remain useful as it does.

AI in One Sitting: How to Use It Well Without the Hype is available now on Amazon.

About Arvedo Press

Arvedo Press publishes books and practical resources focused on ideas, technology and personal development. Through its publications, the company aims to make complex and evolving topics more accessible to readers.