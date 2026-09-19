Done With Care Auto Repair Helps Merriam Drivers Protect Their Tire Investment With Complimentary Rotations And Alignments

MENAFN - GetNews) Local Auto Repair Shop's Tire Rotation Merriam, KS Promotion Reflects Its Commitment to Honest Recommendations and Preventative Maintenance

MERRIAM, KS - September 19, 2026 - Done With Care Auto Repair, a trusted auto repair shop in Merriam, KS, is helping local drivers protect one of their biggest vehicle investments: their tires. Through the shop's tire promotion, customers who purchase four qualifying tires receive complimentary tire rotations and annual wheel alignments, a value-driven approach designed to extend tire life, improve vehicle handling, and keep drivers safer on the road.

New tires represent a significant expense for most households, and the team at the Merriam shop believes drivers should get the full value out of every mile. Kansas roads, with their mix of highway driving, seasonal temperature swings, and pothole-prone stretches, can accelerate uneven tire wear when rotations and alignments are neglected. By building these services directly into its tire promotion, the neighborhood auto repair shop aims to help local drivers avoid premature tire replacement and unnecessary repair costs down the road.

That value comes directly from how the shop operates. Since opening its doors in August 2012, Done With Care Auto Repair has built its reputation on four core values: honesty, transparency, friendliness, and integrity. The shop's service advisors work on a no-commission basis, meaning customers are never pressured into repairs they don't need or want.

Every vehicle that comes through the shop undergoes a thorough inspection process, with photos and text updates sent directly to the customer throughout the visit. No repair work begins until the customer reviews and approves the findings, ensuring there are never any surprise charges. This same transparent process applies to the local repair facility's preventative maintenance services, including the tire rotations and wheel alignments included in the tire promotion.

Done With Care Auto Repair's local technicians are ASE-certified and factory-trained, with ongoing ACDelco training that keeps the team up to date on evolving vehicle technology across a wide range of makes and models, from Ford, Kia, Hyundai, and Subaru to many others. That combination of trusted certifications and continued education allows the shop to offer wheel alignment services in Merriam, KS and auto repair in Merriam, KS with the same accuracy and attention to detail drivers would expect from a dealership, without the dealership price tag or impersonal experience.

Drivers interested in new tires in Merriam, KS, or looking to schedule a tire rotation and alignment can visit Done With Care Auto Repair at 5810 Merriam Dr., Merriam, KS 66203, or schedule an appointment online. The shop also offers free loaner vehicles and complimentary Uber rides within a seven-mile radius, making it easy for customers to keep their day moving while their vehicle is serviced.

About Done With Care Auto Repair

Founded in August 2012, Done With Care Auto Repair is a full-service auto repair shop serving Merriam, Overland Park, Shawnee, Lenexa, and the greater Kansas City Metro area. Built on the belief that customers deserve an honest, transparent alternative to a confusing repair experience, the shop offers ASE-certified, factory-trained technicians, a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty, and a no-commission service team focused on educating customers rather than upselling them.

Done With Care Auto Repair services a wide range of vehicle makes, including Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Subaru, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi, along with hybrid and EV models.

About Done With Care Auto Repai r

Founded in August 2012, Done With Care Auto Repair is a full-service auto repair shop serving Merriam, Overland Park, Shawnee, Lenexa, and the greater Kansas City Metro area. Built on the belief that customers deserve an honest, transparent alternative to a confusing repair experience, the shop offers ASE-certified, factory-trained technicians, a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty, and a no-commission service team focused on educating customers rather than upselling them.

Done With Care Auto Repair services a wide range of vehicle makes, including Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Subaru, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi, along with hybrid and EV models.