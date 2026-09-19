Edward Witt Highlights The Unusual Link Between Medicine And Music

Huntsville, AL - September 19, 2026 - Retired physician Edward Witt is sharing the story behind one of the most unusual parts of his medical career: serving as a physician for musicians and touring performers who came through Huntsville.

Known locally as the“Rock Doc,” Witt combined his medical background with a lifelong interest in music. He had played piano and performed in rock bands when he was younger, long before medicine became his full-time profession.

Years later, that interest opened the door to a unique role caring for performers visiting Huntsville's civic arena.

“Music was always a big part of my life,” Witt said.“Being able to combine that with medicine created experiences I never expected to have when I first became a physician.”

Over the years, Witt provided medical care for a wide range of touring acts and performers. His experiences included working with artists such as Bob Dylan, The Moody Blues, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Train, Matchbox Twenty, Chicago, Bryan Adams, Elton John, Hall & Oates, Heart, Rod Stewart, and others.

Witt also says he served intermittently as a doctor for Elton John over a period of roughly 15 years and for Hall & Oates over approximately 20 years.

Despite the high-profile names involved, Witt says the basic responsibility remained the same as it did with any other patient.

“When someone needs medical care, the focus has to be on the person in front of you,” Witt said.“Whether they are performing in front of thousands of people or sitting in a clinic, they still need someone who will listen and take care of them properly.”

The work required flexibility because touring performers often operate on demanding schedules. Concerts, travel, rehearsals, and public appearances can leave little room for unexpected health concerns.

For Witt, the experience reinforced lessons he had already learned during decades in medicine. Strong patient relationships depend on trust, communication, and the ability to respond calmly when someone needs help.

His career in medicine lasted roughly 30 years and included work with Huntsville Hospital, Crestwood Hospital, and Maryvale Hospital in Phoenix. Witt later became a clinic proprietor, owning and operating Southcare Clinic, an aesthetic clinic, and Recovery Center.

His work at Recovery Center became another important chapter of his career, with Witt supporting people through addiction recovery and early sobriety. Although the settings were very different, he says the same approach to patient care carried across his work.

“I have always believed in treating people right and building personal relationships,” Witt said.“That mattered in my clinics, in recovery work, and when I was taking care of musicians on the road or backstage.”

Music is only one of the interests Witt maintained alongside medicine. Hockey has also remained central to his life since childhood. He began playing at five years old, competed on travel teams, earned an MVP award, played Junior A hockey, and received a college scholarship before later coaching the sport.

Now retired from full-time medical practice, Witt still owns Recovery Center and occasionally returns to help. He continues to spend time around hockey and music while also enjoying golf, trail-bike riding, and time with his wife, Tatjana.

Looking back, Witt sees his years as the“Rock Doc” as an example of how interests outside a career can sometimes create unexpected professional opportunities.

“Medicine took me places I never would have predicted,” he said.“The music side of it was one of those opportunities, and I am grateful I had the chance to experience it.”

About Edward Witt

Edward Witt is a retired physician and longtime clinic proprietor based in the Huntsville, Alabama area. Over a medical career spanning roughly 30 years, he worked in hospital and private clinic settings while also building an unusual connection to the music industry. Known as Huntsville's“Rock Doc,” Witt provided medical care to visiting and touring performers, drawing on his own lifelong interest in music. He is also a former competitive hockey player and coach and remains connected to Recovery Center, which he continues to own in retirement.