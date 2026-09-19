Roderick Cornish Shares A Heartwarming Message Of Unity And Acceptance In New Childrens Book Were Really All Just The Same

NEW LONDON, Conn. - September 19, 2026 - Author Roderick Cornish introduces a powerful and uplifting message of kindness, acceptance, and human connection in his new children's book, We're Really All Just The Sam. Inspired by a meaningful conversation with his young son, Roen Hendrix Cornish, the book reminds readers of all ages that despite our differences, we share far more in common than we realize.

The inspiration for the book began in 2018 when Roen was just four years old. While in New York City for a modeling engagement, Roen, who modeled from infancy until the age of five, noticed the difference in skin color between himself and his father. Looking at his dad, he simply said,“Dad, your skin is darker and mine is lighter.”

Expecting this moment to become an early conversation about race, Roderick was surprised when Roen immediately followed with a profound observation:“It's ok, we're really the same.”

That innocent yet powerful statement became the foundation for We're Really All Just The Same. Through this heartfelt story, Cornish hopes to share a message that transcends age, background, and identity, encouraging readers to embrace compassion, celebrate diversity, and recognize the similarities that connect us all.

“Children have a unique way of seeing the world with honesty and simplicity,” says Cornish.“My son's words reminded me that kindness and understanding begin with recognizing that we are all human first. My hope is that this book helps spread that message to as many people as possible.”

Beyond its inspiring story, We're Really All Just The Same serves as a gentle reminder that love, empathy, and acceptance can create a brighter future. The book encourages families, educators, and young readers to have meaningful conversations about inclusion and the importance of treating others with respect.

Roderick Cornish is a native of New London, Connecticut, and a proud father to his son, Roen Hendrix. Before becoming an author and entrepreneur, Cornish built an accomplished career in the corporate world, earning his Master of Business Administration from The University of Michigan School of Business Administration and working in Finance and Human Resources with respected companies including General Foods, GE Capital, and Merrill Lynch.

Following the events of September 11, 2001, Cornish made a life-changing decision to step away from the corporate world and pursue a new path. After traveling abroad and exploring his passion for the culinary arts, he returned to New London and followed his dream of opening his own restaurant. In 2005, he founded Hot Rod Cafe, which quickly became known for its award-winning chicken wings, welcoming atmosphere, and community presence.

With We're Really All Just The Same, Cornish brings together his experiences as a father, entrepreneur, and community member to deliver a meaningful message about acceptance and the power of kindness.

Readers can learn more about Roderick Cornish and his work by visiting:

We're Really All Just The Same is a celebration of what connects us and a reminder that understanding, compassion, and love are the foundation for a better world.

Global Book Network - Rod Cornish, Author of We're Really All Just the Same