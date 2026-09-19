Award Winning Authors Jacqueline Lopez And Joy Peyton, Honored With The Literary Titan Gold Book Award For Their Debut, Glow Power: Unlocking Healing And Transformation.

United States - September 19, 2026 - The Literary Titan Gold Award is bestowed on books found to be perfect in their delivery of original content, utilizing fresh themes to convey innovative ideas, and deftly uses elegant prose to transform words into expertly written literature.

Jake gets on an eye-bulging out-of-control elevator, makes a wish that turns him into a Cardinal Avatar, and goes through an icky and gooey jelly thruway, to a time-traveling tunnel that flies him more than one hundred years in the past, to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921!

As a Cardinal Avatar, Jake experiences how amazing Black Wall Street really is and loves the people he meets at the Dunbar school, such as his friend Teyanna. He can live at the prosperous Greenwood forever just as he is. But when Teyanna falls due to the Tulsa Race Massacre that occurs on May 31, can his new-found powers really heal her, or is it he who needs her to heal him?

Love may not be able to cure historical violence, but Teyanna is The Glow that makes Jake and his world more beautiful in ways he never dreamed about, but was ready for all along. Jake and Teyanna join forces with Abuelita, peers, and millions of others back at his hometown to spread the seeds of love and peace as Empowered Guardians of a Transforming World, Super Powering Glows full of hope that care to remember and fulfill dreams.

Glow Power: Unlocking Healing and Transformation is available on Amazon.

Update from the authors

Jacqueline Lopez, Joy Peyton, and Cheyenne Lewis' scheduled July 12 book release was postponed to September 18, 2026. Available as en e-book now! Forthcoming paperback and hardcover books will be available this month.