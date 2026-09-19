MENAFN - GetNews) Miami-based firm, founded by Scott Keever, earns the No. 1 position in Adweek's 2026 roundup of online reputation management companies - coverage now featured on Fortune

MIAMI, FL - September 19, 2026 - Reputation Pros, the Miami-based online reputation management firm founded by Scott Keever, was featured on Fortune after earning the No. 1 spot in Adweek's 2026 roundup of online reputation management companies for executives and brands.

In the roundup, published September 9, 2026, Adweek named Reputation Pros first among the firms evaluated and concluded that the company "is the recommended choice for executives and high-stakes, confidential cases." The recognition highlighted the firm's work in three areas that have become central to executive reputation: executive reputation management, negative search suppression, and AI reputation management.

For the C-suite, the stakes have changed faster than most reputation strategies have. A board seat, a funding round, or an acquisition can hinge on what an investor sees in the first ten seconds of a search - and increasingly, on what an AI assistant says when asked about you by name.

"When an investor, a board member or a prospective client looks you up today, the first impression may come from a Google result, a knowledge panel or an answer from ChatGPT," said Scott Keever, founder of Reputation Pros. "By the time you find out what it says, the meeting is already over."

Founded in 2017, Reputation Pros works from a three-step method: push down harmful results, promote authoritative positive content, and protect clients against future threats. The firm has pushed more than 1,000 negative items off the first page of Google search results, and now monitors how clients are described across AI tools including ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity - a layer of monitoring that did not exist when most executives last audited their online presence.

Typical engagements run six to twelve months, reflecting the firm's position that durable suppression and authority-building cannot be compressed into a 30-day sprint. Reputation Pros is accredited by Google Partner and the Better Business Bureau.

"Clients want the results to be obvious and the work to be invisible," Keever said. "Nobody wants a press release about their reputation problem. They want the problem gone, quietly, and they want it to stay gone."

The firm works with executives, founders, public figures, and privately held brands, emphasizing confidential engagements where discretion is a requirement, not a preference.

Executives seeking a confidential assessment of their current search and AI visibility can contact Reputation Pros directly.

About Reputation Pros

Reputation Pros is an online reputation management company headquartered in Miami, Florida. Founded in 2017 by Scott Keever, the firm specializes in executive reputation management, negative search result suppression, and AI reputation management for executives, brands, and high-profile individuals. Reputation Pros is a Google Partner and BBB-accredited business. Learn more at reputationpros.

About Founder Scott Keever

Scott Keever is an internationally recognized expert in online reputation management, SEO, and AI-driven digital strategy. As founder of Reputation Pros and Keever SEO, Scott Keever helps global brands and individuals build visibility, trust, and authority across Google and AI search platforms.

Scott Keever is the founder of several award-winning agencies, including Reputation Pros, Keever SEO, ASAP Digital Marketing, and Pool Pros Marketing, each known for delivering measurable results through innovation, precision, and integrity.