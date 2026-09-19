Carlos Romero Ortega Challenges Readers To Reflect On Society And Truth In Altered Values And Flashes Of White Smoke

MENAFN - GetNews)Author, inventor, and entrepreneur Carlos Romero Ortega invites readers to pause and reflect on the direction of modern society in his latest books, Altered Values and Flashes of White Smoke. Combining philosophical insight with compelling storytelling, the book offers a unique reading experience that encourages both self-reflection and curiosity.

The first part, Altered Values, explores the gradual shift in human values over the years. Through thoughtful observations and personal reflections, Romero Ortega examines how changing priorities have shaped society and challenges readers to consider the importance of integrity, responsibility, and compassion in today's world.

The second part, Flashes of White Smoke, takes readers in a different direction with an engaging fictional narrative inspired by real events. Set against the backdrop of the Vatican, the story intertwines historical elements with conspiracy and mystery, creating an entertaining read that keeps audiences guessing while prompting deeper questions about truth and perception.

Romero Ortega says his motivation for writing the book came from witnessing what he believes is a growing decline in values, particularly among younger generations. Rather than simply pointing out the problem, he hopes his work inspires meaningful conversations about personal responsibility and the legacy each person leaves behind.

"My goal is to encourage readers to become more aware of the choices they make every day," Romero Ortega says. "If each of us strives to leave this world better than we found it, we can create lasting change for future generations."

Carlos Romero Ortega brings a remarkably diverse background to his writing. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, has worked as a computer systems programmer, and is an inventor with three U.S. patents. Beyond his professional accomplishments, he is the author of eight published books, an essayist with more than 30 published articles and essays, a music composer, and an accomplished athlete. His broad range of experiences gives his writing a unique perspective that blends analytical thinking with creativity and life experience.

His previous publications include My Delusions about the Failed Coup (Volumes I, II, and III), Altered Values, Glimmers of White Smoke, and Infidelity, with several titles available in both English and Spanish.

Whether readers are drawn to philosophical discussions about society or suspenseful stories filled with intrigue, Altered Values and Flashes of White Smoke offers both. The book encourages readers not only to question the world around them but also to reflect on the values that shape their own lives.

About Carlos Romero Ortega

Carlos Romero Ortega is an author, inventor, entrepreneur, essayist, music composer, and accomplished athlete. With eight published books and three U.S. patents to his name, he continues to explore topics that challenge readers to think critically about society, history, and human values while inspiring meaningful conversations through his writing.

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Global Book Network - Carlos Romero Ortega, Author of Flashes of white smoke