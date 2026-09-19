CP Center Hosts The Second Beijing CBD International Cuisine Festival, Showcasing Its Global Business Ecosystem

NEW YORK, NY - On September 15, CP Center hosted the grand opening of the second Beijing CBD International Cuisine Tasting and Cultural Festival. Under the theme "Global Tasting Sustainable Nature" the event leveraged the international resources of Beijing CBD to bring together diverse cuisines from Asia, Europe, and the Americas, creating a high-quality, international consumption scenario, while showcasing the city's commercial vitality and cross‐cultural integration.

As a world-class central business district (CBD) with leading comprehensive competitiveness in China, Beijing CBD has long been a preferred destination for multinational enterprises to layout their business in China,boasting vibrant commercial dynamics, abundant international resources and outstanding business environment in the core area of Beijing CBD, CP Center serves as the headquarters for Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) in China and is a seven-star premier business building. This premier facility not only provides high-quality office and commercial space but also integrates business and diverse culture, innovatively cultivating an open and inclusive international business ecosystem.

CP Center is Located in the Core Area of Beijing CBD

CP Center possesses a highly distinctive architectural design: featuring two twin towers standing 238 meters high, connected by a commercial podium. It boasts 45 floors above ground and 6 floors below ground, with a total gross floor area of 317,000 square meters, including 198,000 square meters of office space and 43,000 square meters of retail facilities. Since it began operations in late 2019, CP Center has fostered an industrial cluster centered on Great Health, Great Future, and Professional Services, attracting notable enterprises such as IBM, Roche Pharmaceuticals, Shoucheng Holdings, and the Beijing International Arbitration Court. International companies account for nearly 60 percent of the total number of tenants.

At the same time, CP Center is committed to building an Innovative International Ecosystem. Leveraging CP Group's global footprint, it establishes an international collaboration network among the enterprises. By coordinating resources from government agencies, industry associations, and international organizations, it transforms the office space into a platform for business expansion, creating added value for partners that extends beyond the physical space a result, the twin towers stand out as the premier destination for multinational companies eager to step into the Chinese market.

CP Center Hosts a Diverse Range of Art Exhibitions

Additionally, CP Center serves as a vibrant urban commercial complex. It is widely recognized by consumers for its high-quality mix of retail brands. The retail area features numerous restaurants listed in the Michelin Guide and the Golden Phoenix Tree China Restaurant Guide, making it a unique culinary landmark in Beijing. Meanwhile, commercial spaces are continuously evolving and innovating consumer experiences. In August of this year, the robot retail brand Tao Zhu Xin Zao Ju officially landed in CP Center. It serves as a distinctive consumption experience hub featuring robotics, fosters in‐depth integration of cutting‐edge technology,business industries and mass consumption, further boosts regional consumption vitality, and supports the development of Beijing as an International Consumption Center City the realm of green sustainability, CP Center has achieved LEED Gold and WELL Health-Safety Rating certifications, employing BOMA best practices to continually enhance its asset value. Leveraging the deep integration of AI and big data, the project has established a smart technology matrix covering security, energy, operations and maintenance. It has introduced an integrated security and fire protection platform, high-efficiency energy-saving equipment space, and smart waste sorting transfer stations, complemented by a variety of service robots for meal delivery,patrols, and cleaning. This creates an intelligent building ecosystem centered on the user experience, setting a new benchmark for international commercial buildings.

CP Center has obtained multiple authoritative certifications for green sustainability

CP Center has further deepened its green and low-carbon initiatives and has achieved 100% green electricity supply. Compared to coalfired power generation of the same scale, this reduces carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 17,200 metric tons annually, serving as a model building for the city's green and low-carbon development. Furthermore, CP Center actively incorporates sustainable principles into the building's daily operations, continuously organizes various public welfare activities, and fosters a green, friendly, and sustainable building.

In terms of operational services, CP Center places a high priority on the health and well-being of business community. It has established the "Seven-Star Corporate Service Concierge" system, comprising professional teams in customer service, concierge and security, and facility maintenance. This system provides comprehensive support tailored to the practical needs of daily business operations. In addition, CP center has formed a dedicated fire safety team to ensure high-quality building operations Center continues to attract top-tier global companies and talents. Leveraging the thriving and dynamic business ecosystem, the project collaborates with partners from around the world to jointly explore opportunities for diverse, and synergistic development.

About CP Center

CP Center is the headquarters of CP Group in China and home to overseas Chinese entrepreneurs. Known as the seven-star complex, CP Center has a gross floor area of 317,000 square meters. It stands 238 meters tall, with 45 floors above ground and 6 floors underground.