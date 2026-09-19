Founder Of Predamano Tax Resolution Marks 2,000+ Clients Served As IRS Enforcement Returns To Full Pressure

MENAFN - GetNews) Tax attorney Jennifer Prendamano on what nearly three decades of resolution work reveals about timing, options, and what taxpayers lose by waiting

MELVILLE, NEW YORK - September 19, 2026 - Prendamano Tax Resolution, announces that Jennifer Prendamano has now represented more than 2,000 individuals and business owners in IRS and state tax matters over the last 26 years. The milestone is an occasion to share what that body of casework actually demonstrates: a consistent, repeatable pattern about when taxpayers call, what options remain at each point in the IRS enforcement sequence, and what it concretely costs to wait.

The Milestone and What It Covers

Prendamano Tax Resolutions 2,000-plus cases have spanned the full range of federal and state enforcement situations, including:

Offers in compromise (a formal IRS program that allows eligible taxpayers to settle their total tax debt for less than the full amount owed, based on their ability to pay) Penalty abatement and interest reduction Innocent spouse relief Tax lien discharge (the legal removal or release of an IRS lien that has attached to a specific asset, such as a home, so that asset can be sold or refinanced without the lien transferring) Wage garnishment and bank levy release Audit representation before the IRS and state agencies Multi-year unfiled return resolution with collection holds Representation for individuals, sole proprietors, S-corps, and multi-entity business structures

The firm provides free consultations for taxpayers in active or imminent enforcement situations, based in Melville, New York and serving clients across federal and state tax matters nationwide.

What Three Decades of Cases Actually Reveal

The single most consistent pattern across 26 years of tax resolution work isn't the complexity of the IRS code. It's timing.

Taxpayers who contact the firm after a levy has already executed, after a lien has attached to their home, or after wages have been garnished for weeks face a harder, slower, and more expensive path than those who called when the first notice arrived. That's not a warning designed to alarm. It's a description of how IRS enforcement actually works.

The IRS collection sequence follows a documented process: initial notice, escalating correspondence, a final notice of intent to levy, a 30-day response window, and then enforced collection. Within that 30-day window, a taxpayer still has the legal right to request a Collection Due Process hearing, which pauses levy action while the case is reviewed. Once that window closes without response, the Collection Due Process hearing right is lost and the options that depended on it disappear with it.

The same logic applies further along the process. An offer in compromise requires the IRS to calculate a taxpayer's reasonable collection potential. That calculation looks different once enforced collection is already underway. A penalty abatement request carries more weight before an account has been assigned to a revenue officer. A lien discharge conversation moves differently before the lien becomes public record and complicates a pending property transaction. Representation doesn't just shape outcomes. It determines which outcomes are still available.

"The IRS doesn't necessarily penalize you for owing money," said Jennifer Prendamano, Attorney and Founder of Prendamano Tax Resolution. "It penalizes you for owing money and not responding correctly. Every week a notice sits unanswered is a week the available options get narrower."

KEY TAKEAWAY: If you've received an IRS notice, call before your 30-day response window closes. That window controls which resolution options remain legally available to you. Once it expires, rebuilding those options takes longer and costs more.

Almost three decades of casework have also shown what the wrong kind of representation costs. Taxpayers who previously worked with unlicensed settlement companies or non-attorney services sometimes contacted Jennifer Prendamano with lapsed agreements, missing documentation, or positions the IRS had already formally rejected. Recovering from a failed prior resolution attempt is possible. It's not fast, and it's not cheap. Building the case correctly the first time is the less expensive path, not the more cautious one.

Not all tax situations qualify for every resolution option. Eligibility for an offer in compromise, for example, depends on the taxpayer's specific financial picture, compliance history, and the IRS's assessment of collectability. Honest case evaluation matters as much as aggressive advocacy, and no reputable firm should promise a specific outcome before reviewing the actual account transcript.

How Prendamano Tax Resolution Approaches Each Case

Every matter at Prendamano Tax Resolution starts with a full review of the taxpayer's IRS account transcript, outstanding balance, and notice history before any resolution strategy is discussed. That step matters. It's also the step that gets skipped when a firm is moving quickly toward a signed fee agreement rather than toward an accurate read of the situation.

The 2,000-client milestone confirms the range of situations Jennifer Prendamano has worked through. Simple first-time penalty abatement requests. Multi-year unfiled return situations requiring immediate collection holds. Wage garnishments released quickly and offer in compromise negotiations that took well over a year. The IRS doesn't present two taxpayers with identical facts, and a resolution built on a standard playbook rather than the actual account history shows that problem clearly, usually at the worst possible moment.

If you're looking at an IRS notice right now and deciding whether it requires a response, it does. The question is how quickly you act and whether the representation you choose actually knows which options are still open to you.

About Prendamano Tax Resolution

Prendamano Tax Resolution, is a tax law firm based in Melville, New York, founded by attorney Jennifer Prendamano. With 26 years of experience and more than 2,000 clients represented, Jennifer Prendamano handles IRS and state tax matters for individuals and business owners, including tax debt resolution, unfiled returns, audits, levies, liens, and full-spectrum enforcement defense. Prendamano Tax Resolution provides free consultations for taxpayers facing active or urgent IRS situations.

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