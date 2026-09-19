Lower House: Jordan Continues Defense Of Palestinian Issue, Rejects Displacement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 19 (Petra) – Lower House First Deputy Speaker Khamis Atiyeh said on Saturday Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, pursues its political and diplomatic role in defending the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people.

Atiyeh, leading Jordan's parliamentary delegation to the World Public Assembly held in Moscow, reiterated Jordan's rejection of attempts to displace the Palestinians and alter the reality on the ground in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The situation in Palestine places a historic responsibility upon parliamentarians, media professionals, and intellectuals, given the killing, destruction, displacement, and land confiscation to which the Palestinian people are subjected, he told the assembly, attended by parliamentarians from across the globe.

Jordan, he said, remains steadfast in defending the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem and its holy sites under the Hashemite custodianship.

//Petra//SS