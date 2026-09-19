Ukraine's USF Strike 300 Russian Air Defense Assets Since Start Of Year
According to him,“on September 19, the 'Birds' reached the mark of 300 destroyed/damaged enemy air defense units/systems over 261 days of 2026.”
These include 26 enemy air defense systems struck between September 10 and 18, and 37 between September 1 and 18.
Since the start of Operation PPOpad-2026, the USF have carried out successful strikes, confirmed by video footage, against 162 surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft missile-gun systems, 124 radar systems and 14 electronic warfare systems.
Among the destroyed targets was a Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system near Ukrainka in the Zaporizhzhia region.Read also: Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy over 50,000 Russian artillery systems
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck Russian UAV control posts, a training range and support facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on September 18 and overnight into September 19.
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