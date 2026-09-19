Zelensky After SSU Chief's Report: Good Progress In Countering Jet-Powered Shaheds

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Report from SSU Head Oleksandr Poklad. There is a good result from the Security Service's military counterintelligence in defending against jet-powered 'shaheds.' A new interceptor drone has been developed and has already been successfully deployed. Step by step, we are moving forward to give Ukraine greater protection," Zelensky wrote.

He thanked all the developers and manufacturers working every day to scale up the necessary weapons.

As previously reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already testing four promising models of interceptor drones on the front line to counter Russian military jet-powered UAVs. Around ten more manufacturers are testing their own designs.

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On September 14, Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi briefed President Volodymyr Zelensky on the latest developments for countering Russian jet-powered drones.

Earlier, Zelensky said that 67 companies in Ukraine are capable of mass-producing systems to shoot down jet-powered drones. According to him, three to five companies have already demonstrated results.