Russian Army Shells Sumy With Long-Range Artillery, One Injured
"Russia shelled Sumy with a long-range artillery system in the morning. The enemy directed artillery strikes at infrastructure facilities in different districts of the city," the official wrote.
According to him, one of the municipal utility enterprises was hit.
"A man was injured (his condition is being clarified)," Kryvosheienko said.Read also: Five killed, 15 injured in Russian attacks in Kharkiv region over past day
He added that private cars and infrastructure facilities were damaged at three locations.
As reported, on September 18, Russian forces carried out airstrikes on Sumy and its outskirts, damaging apartment buildings. Two people were killed and seven injured.
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