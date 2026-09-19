Russian Army Shells Sumy With Long-Range Artillery, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Russia shelled Sumy with a long-range artillery system in the morning. The enemy directed artillery strikes at infrastructure facilities in different districts of the city," the official wrote.

According to him, one of the municipal utility enterprises was hit.

"A man was injured (his condition is being clarified)," Kryvosheienko said.

Five killed, 15 injured in Russian attacks in Kharkiv region over past day

He added that private cars and infrastructure facilities were damaged at three locations.

As reported, on September 18, Russian forces carried out airstrikes on Sumy and its outskirts, damaging apartment buildings. Two people were killed and seven injured.