MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Alma Gold Announces Director Resignation

September 18, 2026 5:05 PM EDT | Source: Alma Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) (" Alma Gold " or the " Company ") announces that Dušan Petković has resigned from its board of directors, effective September 16, 2026. The Company thanks Mr. Petković for his contributions as a director and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Alma Gold Inc.

Alma Gold Inc. is a gold-focused exploration company based in Bedford, Nova Scotia. Through its subsidiary, Karita Gold Corp., the Company is exploring the Karita West Project in northern Guinea and has applications pending for the Dialakoro project permits in the Siguiri Basin of Guinea.

For more information on Alma Gold Inc., please visit our website at: .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Gregory Isenor"

Gregory Isenor

President & Chief Executive Officer

Alma Gold Inc.

Email: ...

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Source: Alma Gold Inc.