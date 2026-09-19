Crypto News: Remittix Pushes Toward Its $36M Hard Cap As Bitcoin Price Prediction For September Hits $93K

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix approaches the final phase of its PayFi presale as Bitcoin's rebound renews discussion of a possible September move toward $93,000.

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix is advancing toward its $36 million hard cap as the project prepares its crypto-to-fiat ecosystem for public launch. The Remittix website reports 82.51% of the current allocation sold, with RTX priced at $0.21 before the next listed stage at $0.23.







The development coincides with Bitcoin trading near $81,260 following an approximately 3.9% daily rise. A September Bitcoin price prediction of $93,000 would require a further gain of roughly 14% and remains a bullish scenario rather than a confirmed outcome.

Remittix Moves Toward Its Final Presale Milestones

Remittix displays approximately $4.06 million remaining before its $36 million hard cap. Its roadmap states that the official RTX launch date will be revealed after funding reaches $32 million, creating a nearer-term announcement trigger before the sale concludes.

The project plans to launch RTX on Uniswap and confirmed centralised exchanges before completing the public rollout of its payment platform. Exchange timing, liquidity and adoption will remain important measures of execution.

PayFi Connects Crypto With Bank Settlement

Remittix is developing a PayFi network intended to let users send supported digital assets while recipients receive fiat in local bank accounts. The project says it intends to support more than 50 crypto pairs and over 30 fiat currencies.

Potential uses include contractor payments, remittances, business invoices and personal cross-border transfers. Remittix says its platform has progressed through community testing, although final coverage and processing availability will depend on launch execution and regional requirements.

A Wider Crypto-Finance Ecosystem

Remittix Markets is live and offers perpetual-futures trading across hundreds of cryptocurrencies. The project has previously reported more than $50 million in volume on the platform.

The Remittix wallet is available through Apple's App Store, with Google Play support planned. Remittix Earn is also under development and is expected to advertise yields of up to 22% APY on qualifying assets. Final rates and conditions may differ at launch.

Together, PayFi, Markets, the wallet and Earn are intended to form one environment for transferring, trading, holding and potentially earning on digital assets.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Eyes $93,000

Bitcoin's recovery to approximately $81,260 has improved short-term sentiment. A move to $93,000 would probably require sustained institutional demand, favourable liquidity and continued buying above recent resistance.

The forecast remains conditional. Bitcoin can reverse sharply, and a failure to hold its latest recovery could weaken the September outlook. For Remittix, stronger Bitcoin conditions could support interest in smaller utility projects, but RTX performance will ultimately depend on the project's own delivery and market demand.

About Remittix

Remittix is a blockchain financial-technology project developing crypto-to-fiat payments and a broader digital-asset ecosystem spanning PayFi, trading, mobile asset management and planned earning products.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out the project here:

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