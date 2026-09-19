Stay Prepared For Canada's Grid Outages With Up To 65% Off Jackery Power Stations During Prime Big Deal Days' Early Access Event









OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery's Prime Big Deal Days Early Access starts today until October 5, giving Canadian households up to 65% off portable power stations on ca.Jackery.com and Jackery's Official Amazon Storefront, plus a 30-Day Price Match even if prices drop during the main Prime Big Deal Days happening on October 6-7.

With fire season in full view, and a blistering winter just around the corner, backup power ensures that your essential electronics and home appliances are running even in extreme conditions that disrupt the grid, including ice storms, freezing rain, snow, or even heavy rains. Prime Big Deal Days Early Access offers a timely opportunity to secure the power station you need at an exceptional discount, before the next outage catches you unprepared.

Don't Let the Next Outage Catch You Off Guard

Jackery's lineup of power stations gives households a range of options across different power needs, sizes and price points that provide backup electricity to continue running your Internet, refrigerator, lighting or other essentials in your home during outages. Plus, they can double as versatile portable power solution for outdoor adventures, including RV trips and off-grid getaways.

With so many versatile options to choose from, these are promotions you won't want to miss:









Explorer 1000 V2: Portable Power That Goes Further

Designed to move easily between home and the outdoors thanks to its portable size, the Explorer 1000 V2 keeps smaller appliances and everyday electronics running, making it ideal for desks and home offices while doubling as a portable power solution for camping, RV, and cottage trips. The Explorer 1000 V2 delivers 1,070Wh of capacity and 1,500W of output in a portable 10.89kg (24lb), offering unbeatable value for money. Emergency Charging Mode can recharge the unit from empty to full in under an hour. Built to last, its LiFePO4 battery is rated for up to 11 years.

Get this Prime Day Early Access Offer:

Explorer 1000 V2 on Amazon and ca.Jackery.com: CA$649 (41% off)











Explorer 2000 V2: More Power Without the Bulk

For homeowners in need of more power, while keeping portability in mind, the Explorer 2000 V2 can power everyday essentials from microwaves, and even larger appliances like fridges for 72 hours. Its 2,042Wh of capacity and 2,200W of output in a 17.92 kg (39.5 lb) design makes it easy to move between rooms and appliances around the home, or take outdoors for use at a cottage, RV or campsite. Operating at under 30dB, it delivers substantial power without adding unnecessary noise.

Get this Prime Day Early Access Offer:



Explorer 2000 V2 on Amazon and ca.Jackery.com: CA$1,099 (56% off) Explorer 2000 V2 + two SolarSaga 100W Air panels on ca.Jackery.com: CA$1,499 (54% off)











HomePower 1000 Plus V2: Scalable Backup for Changing Needs

A practical investment towards greater peace of mind when power goes out and so light it can be carried with one hand at 10.8kg (23.8lb). The HomePower Plus V2 brings 1,024Wh of capacity and 1,800W of output, which can be expanded up to 11kWh as your needs grow. With operation at approximately 30dB, the HomePower 1000 Plus V2 delivers portable, scalable capacity without the weight or footprint of a traditional gas generator, while support for AC, in-car charging and solar charging add versatility while not at home.

Get this Prime Day Early Access Offer:

HomePower 1000 Plus V2 and two SolarSaga 100W Air panels on ca.Jackery.com: CA $1,189 (19% off)











HomePower 2000 Plus V2: Compact Home Backup for Everyday Essentials

Designed to provide dependable backup power when you need it most, the HomePower 2000 Plus V2 brings the power needed to keep essential household appliances running during sudden outages. Weighing just 17.9kg (39.46lb), it delivers 2,042Wh of capacity and 2,200W of output, with an instant 20ms UPS backup capable of powering 99% of household appliances. Its next-gen LiFePO4 battery can be easily charged via solar or AC and has a lifespan that will last well over 10 years, offering long-term value for households looking for a reliable backup solution.

Get this Prime Day Early Access Offer:

HomePower 2000 Plus V2 and two SolarSaga 100W Air panels on ca.Jackery.com: CA$1,799 (47% off)









HomePower 3000: Home Backup Power for Unexpected Outages

For households looking to be better prepared during power outages, the HomePower 3000 delivers 3,072Wh of capacity and 3,600W of output, with 7,200W surge power to keep essential appliances running when you need them most. It can also be paired with a manual transfer switch for connection to your home's circuit. With ZeroDrainTM technology providing 95% power retention, the HomePower 3000 can be charged once and remain ready for up to 365 days (while powered off). Featuring five versatile charging methods, including AC, AC+DC, solar, gas generator and car charging, adds flexibility for maintaining power during an outage.

Get this Prime Day Early Access Offer:



HomePower 3000 on ca.Jackery.com: CA$1,699 (51% off)

HomePower 3000 two SolarSaga 100W Air panels on ca.Jackery.com: CA$2,169 (48% off) HomePower 3000 one SolarSaga 340W X panel on ca.Jackery.com: CA$2,369 (41% off)











HomePower 3600 Plus: Scalable Backup for Changing Needs

Offering an affordable entry point to backup power that scales with your needs, from a single room to multiple areas of the home, it's ideal for households looking to start smaller and expand over time. The HomePower 3600 Plus brings 3,584Wh of capacity and 3,600W of output, but as your power needs grow, capacity can be expanded up to 21kWh. With operation at approximately 30dB, the HomePower 3600 Plus delivers substantial, scalable capacity without the noise of a traditional gas generator, while support for both solar and AC charging adds flexibility for use not only at home, but also in an RV or cottage.

Get this Prime Day Early Access Offer:



HomePower 3600 Plus on Amazon and ca.Jackery.com: CA$2,299 (43% off)

HomePower 3600 Plus and one SolarSaga 340W X panel on ca.Jackery.com: CA$2,869 (41% off) HomePower 3600 Plus + Expansion Battery + one SolarSaga 340W X panel on ca.Jackery.com: CA$4,599 (36% off)



Explorer 5000 Plus: High-Capacity Power for Extended Outages and Larger Homes

For larger homes or areas where outages can last for extended periods, finding a flexible and scalable backup power solution at the right price isn't always easy. Jackery is making that choice easier with up to 19% off. The Explorer 5000 Plus combines high-capacity backup power that delivers 5,040Wh and 7,200W of output, AC and solar charging, with 120V/240V dual-voltage capability for higher-demand equipment. Featuring an expandable design, households can add capacity as their power needs grow, while built-in wheels and a pull handle make it convenient to move around the home.

Get this Prime Day Early Access Offer:



Explorer 5000 Plus on ca.Jackery.com: CA$4,059 (19% off)

Explorer 5000 Plus + two SolarSaga 340W X panels on ca.Jackery.com: CA$5,339 (23% off) Explorer 5000 Plus + Expansion Battery + two SolarSaga 340W X panels on ca.Jackery.com: CA$8,639 (16% off)









Explorer 300: Small, Portable Power for Life Off the Grid

At just 3.22 kg (7.1 lb), the Explorer 300 packs 293Wh of capacity and 300W of output into a compact design made for camping, cottage weekends and road trips. It can power essentials, including mini coolers, fans, TVs and electric blankets,and can also charge up to six smart devices. Quiet operation, plus AC, solar and car charging, makes it an easy companion for adventures away from the grid.

Get this Prime Day Early Access Offer:

Explorer 300 on Amazon: CA$259 (38% off)



Jackery's Prime Big Deal Days Early Access event gives shoppers a head start on storm preparedness, with savings of up to 65% across portable power stations and solar generators, backed by a 30-Day Price Match if prices drop even further during Prime Big Deal Days.

For more information, visit: ca.Jackery.com and Jackery's Official Amazon Storefront

ABOUT JACKERY

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. By redefining the consumer relationship with electricity, Jackery solar generators have turned power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That's bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you'll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it's fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal-and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on a foundational belief: No matter where you are, you should have reliable power, connection, comfort, and safety-and you should always feel at home.

Contact Information:

Rachel Stotts: ...



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