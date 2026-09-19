MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ELLICOTT CITY, MD – A Howard County construction project to install approximately 1,175 feet of eight-inch PVC water pipe from 6264 to 6250 Race Road and provide service to 6250 Race Road in Elkridge, is expected to begin on or about Monday, October 5th. The project also includes the installation of two fire hydrants in the project area. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by late December 2026.

Signs will be posted to alert motorists and residents of the construction, and flagging operations will be in place to direct traffic through the work zone, as the southbound and then the northbound lane of Race Road will alternately close throughout the project, during construction hours, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

While the County and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, drivers are reminded to stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Please slow down and don't follow too closely when traveling through a work zone. Remember, work zone safety is in your hands.

For questions or concerns about Capital Project W-8698, contact Public Works Customer Service at 410-313-3440 or email ....

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Race Road Water Main Extension Project to Begin in Elkridge News Provided By Howard County - Maryland September 19, 2026, 12:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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