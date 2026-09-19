Xosialx Expands Into Personal Care With Three Innovative New Wellness Products

xosialX redefining wellness into the personal care routines people use every day.

- Stuart FingerRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- xosialX is taking another major step in its mission to redefine wellness with the introduction of its new Personal Care line, expanding the company's growing wellness portfolio beyond nutritional supplementation and into everyday skin and oral care.The new category launches with three products: Citrus Silk Serum, Oral Care+ and Silverwazh+-each designed to transform an ordinary personal care routine into something more intentional.Because wellness isn't just what you put into your body. It's how you care for it every single day.“At xosialX, we've never believed wellness should fit into one box,” said Stuart Finger, CEO and Co-Founder of xosialX.“We're constantly looking for ways to make wellness simpler while bringing people products that challenge what they've come to expect. Moving into personal care is a natural evolution for xosialX because these are products people can incorporate into the routines they're already doing every day.”Three Products. A New Personal Care Experience.The xosialX Personal Care collection begins with three distinct products created around skin, oral care and everyday wellness.Citrus Silk Serum - Skincare That Does More Than NourishCitrus Silk Serum is a lightweight, multi-use skincare serum powered by a combination of botanical ingredients, essential oils and extracts.Designed to help restore the skin's radiance, balance and vitality, Citrus Silk supports smoother, firmer-looking skin while providing deep hydration and helping improve the appearance of spots, scars and fine lines. Its formulation includes ingredients such as aloe vera, jojoba seed oil, sea buckthorn fruit oil, argan oil, blood orange oil and lemon oil, along with Sirius Nano Silver. More than a traditional facial serum, Citrus Silk was designed for versatile daily use, including the face and neck, massage and recovery, scar care, sun-stressed skin, and joint and muscle areas. It's skincare reimagined as an everyday wellness ritual.Oral Care+ - Redefining the Daily BrushxosialX is also bringing a different approach to one of the most familiar personal care routines: brushing your teeth.Oral Care+ is a mineral-powered oral care paste designed to support healthy-looking gums, a balanced oral microbiome, enamel strength, plaque control and fresh breath while providing gentle daily cleansing. The formula combines AUM Clay, AUM Crystal, baking soda, Real Salt, nascent iodine, coral calcium, Mint Matrix, Nano Silver and calcium disodium EDTA.With a precision-balanced pH of 6.6 and low-to-moderate cleansing abrasiveness, Oral Care+ was developed with daily, enamel-conscious use in mind. The formula is also non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan. Oral care that does more than clean-it elevates your standard.Silverwazh+ - The Next Generation of the Oral Wellness RitualCompleting the initial collection is Silverwazh+, a next-generation oral wellness mist designed around daily freshness, balance and microbiome-friendly care. Silverwazh+ combines structured nano silver, nascent iodine, Mint Matrix and calcium disodium EDTA in an easy-to-use spray format.For oral use, simply spray into the mouth, swish and hold before swallowing as directed-creating a convenient addition to an everyday oral-care routine.Used alongside Oral Care+, Silverwazh+ creates a more complete approach to daily oral wellness, supporting fresh breath, gum comfort and a clean, balanced oral environment. From Wellness Products to Wellness RitualsThe Personal Care launch represents something bigger for xosialX.The company is continuing to expand the definition of wellness beyond individual products and toward simple daily rituals that can become part of the way people live. From nutritional wellness and clean energy to weight management and now personal care, xosialX is building a portfolio around one central idea: wellness should be easier to integrate into real life.“Personal care is something every one of us already does,” said Shantel Wawryk, xosialX Marketing Team.“The opportunity was to ask: What if those everyday moments could become part of your wellness journey? That's what makes this launch exciting. We're not asking people to completely change their lives. We're giving them new ways to elevate the routines they're already doing.”A New Category. The Same xosialX Mission.The introduction of Personal Care reinforces the larger xosialX mission to disrupt outdated systems and create new approaches to wellness that are simple, accessible and exceptional. Rather than separating beauty, personal care and wellness into different worlds, xosialX is bringing them closer together.Because redefining wellness means looking at the whole person.And for xosialX, this is only the beginning. Citrus Silk Serum, Oral Care+ and Silverwazh+ are now available through xosialX and its network of independent associates.About xosialXxosialX is a wellness and lifestyle company committed to disrupting outdated systems and redefining the way people experience wellness, opportunity and community. By combining innovative products, forward-thinking wellness solutions and a people-powered business model, xosialX is making wellness simpler, more accessible and more exceptional. .Get Social. Be Exceptional.Media ContactxosialXShantel Wawryk...707-449-4567These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding questions about product use.

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xosialX Expands Into Personal Care With Three Innovative New Wellness Products News Provided By xosialX September 19, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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