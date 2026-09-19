Hiphop Tamizha Adhi: 'Meesaya Murukku 2' Is A Global Story That Celebrates The Lives, Struggles And Dreams Of Musicians!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actor, director and music director Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, who is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Meesaya Murukku 2' which is slated to hit screens worldwide on September 25, says that the film's story is a global one which will seek to celebrate the lives, struggles and dreams of musicians.

Participating in a pre-release event organised by the makers of the film, Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, who has both directed the film and played the lead role in it, explained how the second part would be different from the first film in the franchise.

He said,“'Meesaya Murukku' was a biopic based on my own life. But 'Meesaya Murukku 2' is a much broader and more universal story. It is a global story about music, musicians and the lives they lead. It explores the dreams, struggles, journeys and emotions of people who choose music as their way of life.”

The director went on to say that the film, in particular, would seek to showcase the world of Gana musicians and artistes, whose music often emerges from their lived experiences.

“The film becomes an important record of Gana artistes who express their struggles, experiences and journeys through songs and make a living through their art. Their stories and the world they come from are an important part of this film,” he pointed out.

In the first part, late actor Vivek had played his father's role. Adhi, who acknowledged the significance of the contribution made by the late actor, said,“No one can ever fill the place of the late Vivek sir, who played my father in the first part. However, 'Meesaya Murukku 2' moves through three different time periods, and there is a very important father character in this story as well. I felt that Baba Bhaskar Master was the right person for this role.”

Adhi further revealed that Baba Bhaskar initially had reservations about taking up the role, but eventually took up the character with conviction.“He was slightly hesitant initially, but he trusted me and went ahead with the role. He has performed extremely well. I genuinely believe that after this film, he will earn a significant place in Tamil cinema as an actor.”

The film also introduces a new dimension through its female lead, with Ketika Sharma playing Laila Singh, a dancer who travels to Chennai from Punjab.

Sources close to the unit claim that the contrasting worlds of music, dance, ambition and love will come together in 'Meesaya Murukku 2'.