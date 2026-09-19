Bihar: CM Samrat Choudhary Donates Salary To Flood Relief

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) As floods continue to affect large parts of Bihar, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has donated one month of his salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support families impacted by the disaster.

Choudhary has already handed over the cheque, saying people facing difficulties because of the floods should receive every possible assistance. He has also been visiting flood-affected areas and assessing the situation on the ground, inspecting affected regions by boat, helicopter, and tractor.

Several political leaders have announced financial contributions towards flood relief. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin has contributed three months' salary to the relief fund. Choudhary thanked NDA leaders, MLAs, MPs, and ministers who have also donated their salaries.

The BJP state president has handed over Rs 51 lakh on behalf of the party to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Several organisations have similarly extended financial assistance. Choudhary said such contributions would help strengthen relief efforts for flood-affected families.

The state government is continuing relief and rescue operations across affected areas. Community kitchens are being operated at several locations to provide food to displaced residents.

Health camps have been established, while relief camps are providing basic facilities to affected families. Temporary schools have been arranged in some flood-hit areas to minimise disruption to children's education.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also visited Bihar with a central team to assess the extent of flood damage.

According to Chouhan, more than 2,500 villages and over 50 lakh people have been affected, while thousands of acres of agricultural land have suffered crop damage.

Relief and rescue operations remain underway, with authorities focusing on providing food, healthcare, and other essential assistance to people in the affected areas.