CM Vijay To Attend Davos Forum, Promote TN Investments

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will attend the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, in January next year, as part of the State government's efforts to attract global investments and accelerate industrial development.

The Chief Minister is expected to participate in the five-day meeting from January 18 to 22 following an invitation from World Economic Forum officials.

The high-profile gathering will bring together political leaders, government representatives from more than 100 countries, international organisations, civil society groups, academics, and media professionals.

Vijay's participation is seen as an opportunity to present Tamil Nadu's industrial strengths and investment prospects to international leaders. The government hopes the visit will help attract investments, promote emerging sectors, and position the State as a preferred destination.

The annual Davos meeting serves as a platform for discussions on the global economy, investments, industrial growth, and major international challenges. It also allows governments to exchange ideas, establish partnerships, and explore solutions to economic and social issues.

A senior State government official said Vijay's participation could mark a significant change in Tamil Nadu's approach towards investment promotion. The Chief Minister's direct involvement is expected to provide greater political impetus to discussions concerning industrial policy and major proposals.

Tamil Nadu is stepping up its efforts to secure international investments amid growing competition among countries and Indian states. The government is particularly focusing on industries with strong future growth potential and sectors capable of generating large-scale employment.

During the visit, Vijay is likely to interact with global leaders and policymakers and explain the incentives, infrastructure, and skilled workforce available in Tamil Nadu. The State is also expected to highlight its established manufacturing base and plans for expanding technology-driven and sustainable industries.

In previous years, Tamil Nadu was largely represented at Davos by its industries ministers and senior officials. Vijay's decision to personally attend the forum has therefore attracted considerable attention. The government expects the visit to increase international awareness of Tamil Nadu's investment opportunities and strengthen the State's position as a major industrial and economic hub.