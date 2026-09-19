'Asian Games Should Strengthen Links With The Olympics Moment,' Says IOC Chief Coventry

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 19 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Kirsty Coventry said the Asian Games should strengthen their links with the Olympic movement, while stressing that the decision on the sports programme should remain with the continent and the host.

Speaking on the opening day of the 20th Asian Games, Coventry said the continental Games could play a greater role in the Olympic qualification pathway.

The 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games feature 43 sports, compared with 32 at the Paris Olympics, with more than 17,000 athletes and officials registered for the event. The size and composition of the sports programme have sparked debate over whether the Asian Games should align more closely with the Olympics.

“I think that the continental Games have to make that decision for themselves. I think the continental associations have their own autonomy, and really for the future, it's about strengthening how the continental Games can feed into the Olympic Games,” Coventry said in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

Coventry noted that the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is pushing for the Asian Games to be held a year before the Olympics so that they can serve as Olympic qualifiers.

“I know that the continental associations are pushing and advocating for their Games to happen a year before the Olympic Games so that they can be used for qualifications for the Olympic Games, which I think is a really wonderful way to strengthen our movement. Looking forward to that move by the OCA and Asian Games,” she said.

Coventry, however, stressed that the final decision on the sports programme rests with the continental body and the host.

“When it comes to the decision of the programme, it's really up to them. I think that each continent has some different sports, and then you look down at the hosts, and the hosts have very specific sports that are engaging for them. So I think it has to be a blend of considerations,” she said.

Coventry arrived in Nagoya on Friday evening and began her Asian Games visit on Saturday morning at the Main Media Center, where she met IOC members from Asia and toured the Main Press Center and International Broadcast Center.

The opening ceremony was held at Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium on Saturday, officially marking the start of the 20th Asian Games.

Coventry also said she planned to attend basketball, swimming and a few other sports during her short visit to Nagoya.

“We will be going to see basketball and swimming. I'm not sure if there's anything else, but there are a few other sports along the way that we're going to go visit. We're only here for a quick two days, but we're excited to be here and try to see as much as we can,” she said.