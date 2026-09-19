CM Yadav Targets Congress Over Education Record As Rahul Gandhi Reaches Indore

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Sep 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday hit out at the Congress over its record on education and development, shortly after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived in Indore to participate in the party's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme.

Yadav said the Congress had ruled Madhya Pradesh for a long period, but its record on education and development could be gauged from the budgets presented during its tenure.“Today, Rahul Gandhi is questioning our education system and the future of students. Our government has accorded priority to education and presented a budget of Rs 4.38 lakh crore,” Yadav said.

The Chief Minister said the state's budget had expanded significantly over the years, contrasting the present budget with what he described as the total budget of around Rs 22,000 crore during the Congress' 55 years in power.

Yadav also sought to broaden the political debate by questioning the Congress over women's representation and its stand on the Nari Vandan Act. He said the youth were raising questions on these issues and asked the Congress to explain its position.“Congress is in power in Karnataka, but there is not a single woman minister in the state Cabinet. The people are watching everything and, when the time comes, they will also demand answers,” he said.

The Chief Minister's remarks came shortly after Rahul Gandhi arrived in Indore for his scheduled interaction with students. The Congress leader is set to address students under the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme.

The programme is being organised by the Congress as an interaction with students and young people, with education, recruitment and employment among the key issues expected to be discussed.

Rahul Gandhi is also expected to hear students' concerns and views on opportunities and their future. Gandhi's visit has also been accompanied by a political dispute over posters targeting the programme and controversy surrounding the security conditions issued by the police.

The developments have added a political dimension to the Congress leader's student outreach in the state.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh received Rahul Gandhi at the airport following his arrival in Indore. The Congress has sought to project the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme as a platform for direct dialogue with students and youth, while the BJP-led state government has responded by highlighting its budgetary allocations and questioning the Congress' record during its earlier tenure in Madhya Pradesh.