NCB Secures Conviction Of Three In Interstate Charas Trafficking Case

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 19 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has secured the conviction of three persons in an interstate Charas trafficking case involving the seizure of 16.5 kg of the contraband near the Himachal Pradesh-Chandigarh border, officials said on Saturday.

The case dates back to December 18, 2018, when a team of the NCB's Chandigarh Zonal Unit intercepted a Hyundai Verna near Khuda Lahora Bridge in Chandigarh and recovered 16.5 kg of Charas in connection with NCB Crime No. 49/2018.

Two accused, Joginder Singh, a resident of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh, and Anil Kumar, a resident of Mandi district, were arrested from the spot. During the investigation, the role of a third accused, Raj Kumar alias Raju, also from Kullu district, came to light.

According to the NCB, investigations revealed that Raj Kumar, acting in concert with the other accused, was part of a network supplying Charas to major cities including Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru and Chennai. The seized consignment was allegedly destined for Mumbai for further distribution to other locations.

Raj Kumar was arrested on December 20, 2018. During searches at his residence in Bhuntar, Himachal Pradesh, NCB officials recovered an additional 80 grams of Charas.

The NCB filed a complaint under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, before the Special Judge, NDPS Court, Chandigarh, on June 12, 2019.

Upon conclusion of the trial, the court, in its judgment dated September 15, convicted all three accused. Joginder Singh and Anil Kumar were sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each, while Raj Kumar alias Raju was awarded one year's rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The NCB said the conviction reflects its continued efforts to combat drug trafficking through sustained investigation and prosecution. The agency reiterated its commitment to curbing narcotics smuggling and advancing the government's vision of a drug-free India.

The Bureau also appealed to the public to report narcotics-related activities through the MANAS National Helpline (1933), assuring strict confidentiality of informants' identities.