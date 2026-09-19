Little Lambs Children's Center Named 2026 Best Of Florida Regional Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Little Lambs Children's Center, a Christian childcare and early learning provider serving families throughout the Tallahassee area, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award. The recognition honors organizations that consistently deliver quality service and earn the trust of the communities they serve, and it reflects the center's long-standing commitment to nurturing children academically, socially, creatively, and spiritually.At the core of Little Lambs Children's Center is Little Lambs Christian Academy, a Christ-centered childcare and early learning program built around small classes, individualized attention, and a curriculum that treats faith formation with the same seriousness as early literacy and motor skills. Families enroll their children for full-day care and stay engaged through camps and enrichment programs that extend learning well beyond the traditional school calendar, giving kids consistent structure and support throughout the year.That structure is grounded in a philosophy the team sums up as“Training Children in the Way.” Rather than treating spiritual development as separate from academics, Little Lambs weaves both into daily routines, creating an environment where children learn to read, make friends, and grow in their faith side by side. For many Tallahassee families, that combination has made the center a trusted partner in raising well-rounded kids.“We're honored to be recognized with the 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award,” said a representative of Little Lambs Children's Center.“This award reflects the hard work of our teachers and staff, and it belongs just as much to the families who trust us with their children every day. We're grateful for the opportunity to keep serving this community.”As Little Lambs Children's Center looks toward the future, the organization remains committed to expanding its programs while staying true to the values that have guided it from the beginning. The 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award stands as recognition of that consistency, and a reminder of the difference a values-driven early learning program can make in the lives of the families it serves.For more information click here!

Kristina Bolton

Little Lambs Children's Center

+1 850-765-2599

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Little Lambs Children's Center Named 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing September 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.