Bihar: Lawyers Block Road Near Gaya Civil Court Over Police Harassment

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) Lawyers staged a road blockade near the Gaya Civil Court on Saturday, alleging harassment and abusive behaviour by personnel from Civil Lines police station in connection with construction work for an advocates' chamber.

After receiving information about the protest, Sadar SDO Anil Kumar Raman and Civil Lines SHO Shamim Ahmed reached the spot and spoke with the protesting lawyers. Following discussions, the advocates agreed to clear the road and traffic movement returned to normal.

According to the lawyers, the government had allocated land and sanctioned funds to construct an advocates' chamber. They said that, following an order of the Patna High Court, Bar Association office-bearers had been instructed to begin construction work on the allotted land.

Bar Association office-bearer Ravindra Prasad said construction had commenced in line with the High Court's directive.

He alleged that Civil Lines police personnel began interfering with the work and harassed the lawyers, even using abusive language, which triggered resentment among the legal fraternity.

The lawyers blocked the road near the Civil Court to protest what they described as police interference. They maintained that since land had been allocated, funds sanctioned, and directions issued to begin construction, there should be no obstruction to the project.

They demanded administrative intervention to ensure smooth construction progress and sought an inquiry into the alleged harassment by police personnel, calling for action if the allegations are proven.

Officials assured the lawyers they would address their grievances.

Following the assurance, the blockade was withdrawn, and traffic resumed.