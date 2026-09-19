TN CM Vijay To Expand Breakfast Scheme For 15.30 Lakh Students

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will launch the expanded Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Breakfast Scheme for students of Classes 6, 7, and 8 at a government school in Chennai on September 22, extending the flagship programme to an additional 15.30 lakh children across the state.

The inauguration will be held at the Government Middle School in Gandhi Gramam, Thiruvanmiyur. Vijay will formally serve breakfast to students and mark the statewide rollout of the expanded scheme. The Greater Chennai Corporation and the Social Welfare Department are making elaborate arrangements for the function.

The breakfast programme was initially introduced for primary schoolchildren studying in Classes 1 to 5 in government schools. It aims to ensure that children do not attend classes on an empty stomach, while improving attendance, concentration, and overall participation in education.

Announcing its expansion earlier, Vijay said the scheme would also cover students in Classes 6 to 8, particularly those from poor and middle-income families. The government believes the extension will provide nutritional support during a crucial stage of schooling and help reduce the risk of students dropping out because of economic hardship.

The launch venue changed at the planning stage. The expanded programme was initially expected to be inaugurated in Virudhunagar and was later proposed to be launched in Perambur. The Chief Minister has now confirmed that the official inauguration will take place at the school in Thiruvanmiyur on September 22.

Under the expansion, around 15.30 lakh students studying in approximately 15,454 government and government-aided middle schools across Tamil Nadu will become eligible for breakfast. The state government has allocated an additional Rs 217.63 crore for the programme during the current financial year. With the latest allocation, the total value of the breakfast scheme has risen to Rs 724 crore.

Officials said the wider coverage would strengthen the government's efforts to address classroom hunger and promote equal educational opportunities among children from different social and economic backgrounds.

Parents of government school students have welcomed the expansion, viewing it as practical support for families facing rising household expenses. The government expects the scheme to ease the morning burden on these families while ensuring students start the school day with a nutritious meal and are better prepared to learn throughout the academic year.