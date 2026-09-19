Matcha Vs Coffee: 7 Things That Change When You Switch Your Morning Drink

Thinking about replacing coffee with matcha? Discover what can change in your caffeine intake, energy experience, natural compounds, taste and daily routine when you make the switch.

The drinks have some caffeine in common, but there are some notable differences between the two beverages when it comes to the caffeine content, natural substances, taste, and people's experience of that morning energy rush. These are the main factors that will be affected if you decide to change your morning ritual.

Also read:Goa Travel Guide: 5 Places to Add to Your List Before Peak Tourist Season Begins

When switching from coffee to matcha, people usually end up with reduced caffeine intake. For example, a cup of 12 ounces of coffee contains more caffeine than green tea and may vary for matcha based on how much powder you put into the drink.

Changes: People usually feel less intense morning energy compared to strong coffee.

Also read:Gardening Tips: Want Fresh Vegetables at Home? Grow These 5 Once and Keep Harvesting Them

The higher caffeine content in coffee usually leads to the stimulant effects, while matcha contains caffeine as well but in smaller amounts depending on how much matcha was made.

Changes: The morning rush may feel different.

Also read:Eggs Are Veg or Non-Veg? Truth Behind This Everyday Food Debate Finally Explained

The matcha tea has L-theanine which is an amino acid that naturally occurs in tea leaves. There has been research on the interaction between caffeine and L-theanine and its effect on attention and cognition.

What will change: Matcha provides a combination of caffeine and L-theanine that coffee does not provide.

Also read:Broken Bridge To Athirappilly Waterfalls: 5 Tamil Cinema Locations You Can Visit in Real Life

Since matcha tea involves the consumption of powdered green tea leaves, you will have different plant compounds such as catechins and polyphenols.

What will change: You will no longer be having the same plant compounds in coffee that you had before but rather different ones found in powdered green tea.

Also read:DMart Shopping Guide: 10 Best Things to Buy at Massive Discounts on Groceries to Household Items

Coffee usually tastes roasted, bitter and sometimes nutty, whereas matcha has a grassy, earthy and slightly bitter taste.

What will change: Your morning drink will be entirely different.

Also read:Home Loan EMI vs SIP: Which Is Smarter Way to Plan for Your Dream House

If you are used to drinking several cups of coffee every day, switching to matcha tea might drastically decrease the amount of caffeine you consume every day. There are people who have headaches or feel fatigued when they stop taking caffeine abruptly.

What changes: It might be better to gradually reduce the consumption than to abruptly stop.

Also read:Goa Food Guide: Panaji to Benaulim, 5 Restaurants Worth Adding to Your Goa Bucket List

Matcha does contain caffeine. The quantity depends on the amount of powder consumed and the method of preparation. Thus, a switch will not necessarily mean giving up the consumption of caffeine.

What changes:You should include matcha into the list of products you consume along with caffeine.

Conclusion

Switching from coffee to matcha might mean consuming a different amount of caffeine, different compounds, and experiencing an entirely new taste of tea.

Also read:Ever Wondered Why You Yawn After Seeing Someone Else? Here's Science Behind It