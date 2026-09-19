No Factionalism In JDU: Lalan Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) Union Minister and senior JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, has denied speculation about factionalism within the party and clarified that he was not at the JD(U) legislative party meeting held at the party headquarters in Patna on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after arriving at Patna airport on Saturday, Singh said he was in Gujarat for an event and was unaware of the meeting.

“I was attending an event in Gujarat and was unaware of the meeting. Health Minister Nishant Kumar had called me, and I also spoke with Sanjay Jha,” he explained.

He added that several MLAs had contacted him regarding the programme. According to Singh, JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Jha later told him the gathering was an orientation programme for MLAs.

Singh dismissed suggestions of differences within the JD(U), saying the party remained united and continued to follow a tradition of internal democracy and consultation.“You people keep blowing things out of proportion unnecessarily. There are no differences within the party; the party is united,” he said.

He recalled that since Nitish Kumar founded the Samata Party in 1994, the organisation had functioned on the principles of internal democracy, consensus, and consultation.

“That tradition continues today, and everyone is in agreement,” Singh added.

Explaining his absence further, Singh said his engagement in Gujarat was already scheduled and that he was not aware of the Patna programme.“Several MLAs called me, but I told them I was in Gujarat and was not even aware of the meeting,” he said.

Singh said Nishant Kumar called him around 9 pm, after which he also spoke with Sanjay Jha.“Sanjay Jha explained that it was a routine orientation programme for the newly elected MLAs. The party functions entirely through mutual consultation. I am in regular contact with Sanjay Jha, so there is no dispute within the party,” Singh said.

During Friday's meeting, around half a dozen MLAs reportedly raised questions about Singh's absence and suggested that a senior party leader should have been invited. The development later sparked speculation about possible differences within the JD(U).

Sanjay Jha had earlier explained Singh's absence, and Singh's latest comments have now provided his own account of why he did not attend.

Mokama MLA Anant Singh had also said on Friday that he was unaware of the meeting.

When asked about Anant Singh's opposition to JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar in the Legislative Council election and the possibility of Kumar losing his security deposit, Lalan Singh declined to comment in detail.

He said the matter concerned the two individuals and suggested they should be asked directly.

The remarks come amid an ongoing political dispute between Anant Singh and Neeraj Kumar, with Singh having openly declared his opposition to Kumar in the Patna Graduate constituency election.