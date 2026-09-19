Gujarat: Seva Yatra Bike Rally Reaches Panchmahal

MENAFN - IANS) Panchmahal, Sep 19 (IANS) More than 500 young volunteers taking part in the 'Seva Yatra' from Vadnagar to Varanasi reached Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Saturday, where Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi joined the bikers and appealed to citizens to contribute at least 25 minutes to cleanliness, health and other public service activities during the 'Seva Sankalp' month.

The bikers, travelling in groups along 10 different routes, were given a traditional welcome at Chandrapura Chowk in Halol with tribal folk dances and a performance based on the 'Viksit Bharat' theme.

The 22-day journey is part of the campaign organised around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and his 25 years of public service.

Sanghavi said the more than 500 youths from Gujarat would travel from village to village during the journey and undertake activities including cleanliness drives, cow service, care of older people and awareness about government schemes.

“I have been particularly happy to be part of this bike yatra for the last two days,” Sanghavi said.

He said the campaign also allowed citizens to participate in service activities. He appealed to them to spare 25 minutes for their village, society and country during the month.

Referring to the welfare initiatives associated with the Prime Minister's tenure, Sanghavi said 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' had provided pucca houses to people experiencing poverty, sanitation facilities had helped ensure dignity for women, and 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' had provided financial support to farmers. In contrast, Ayushman Bharat had provided health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh to ordinary families.

The rally entered Panchmahal from Vadodara.

District in-charge Minister Ramesh Katara, District Panchayat President Neeraj Patel, district leader Mayank Desai, Halol MLA Jaydrathsinh Parmar, organisational office-bearers, representatives of GIDC Maswad and GIDC Halol, and residents attended the welcome programme.

Earlier, Sanghavi also interacted with farmers at the Natural Farming University in Halol as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

He inspected natural farming and its production process and spoke about the role of youths and citizens in carrying forward the service activities associated with the campaign.

He also appealed to the farmers present to undertake at least 25 minutes of voluntary labour in the coming month as part of cleanliness and other service activities.