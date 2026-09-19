Boney Kapoor Celebrates 17 Years Of Salman Khan's Blockbuster 'Wanted'
More than just an action entertainer
Calling it more than an“action entertainer”, Boney Kapoor celebrated 17 glorious years of Salman Khan's popular character 'Radhe', the film's iconic dialogues, action, and more.“It was more than just an action entertainer - it marked an important moment in the evolution of the modern Hindi mass-action cinema. 17 years of Radhe. 17 years of iconic dialogues. 17 years of whistle-worthy action. 17 years of WANTED. Here's celebrating the enduring legacy of a film that became a milestone in Indian commercial cinema,” he concluded. In his post, Kapoor also shared a picture from outside a cinema hall, showing a big poster of 'Wanted'.
How 'Wanted' revitalised Salman Khan's career
'Wanted' is a film that helped Salman Khan make a dramatic comeback to the action genre after a brief lull in his career. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film was packed with intense action sequences, dramatic twists, and Salman's trademark style. His portrayal of a street-smart cop with a mysterious past turned 'Wanted' into a mass entertainer, revitalising his career and making him the go-to action hero of Bollywood. The film also featured actors Ayesha Takia and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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