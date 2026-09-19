Delhi Strengthens District-Level Strategy To Combat Air Pollution

Following the directives of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is strengthening its district-level strategy to combat air pollution, with a focus on identifying pollution sources, ensuring coordinated remedial action and delivering sustainable improvements in air quality.

Review Meetings to Formulate Strategy

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa chaired separate review meetings at District East and North-East Districts at the DM East office and for the South-East and South Districts at the DM South-East office, Lajpat Nagar. In the meeting, area MLA's, District Magistrates (DMs), Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), MCD Deputy Commissioners and senior officers of the concerned departments from different districts of Delhi were also present.

According to a press release from the Delhi government, during the meetings, detailed discussions were held on preparing district-wise roadmaps and strengthening ground-level action to address localised sources of air pollution. The Minister directed all concerned departments and agencies to work in close coordination, fix responsibility and ensure that pollution-control measures are implemented effectively and within defined timelines.

Identifying and Tackling Pollution Hotspots

The Minister directed district administrations to identify and map pollution hotspots based on data emerging from AQI monitoring stations. These locations will be assessed for sources including road dust, traffic congestion, vehicular emissions, construction and demolition activities, unauthorised parking, open or uncovered areas, biomass and waste burning, and other localised causes.

Each hotspot will be examined through a source-specific approach, including pollution-generating activities within a three-km radius, wherever applicable. A source-wise action plan specifying remedial measures, the responsible agency, and timelines will be prepared accordingly.

Strict Compliance for Dust Control

The Minister directed concerned agencies to ensure strict compliance with dust-control norms during construction and demolition activities. Violations will invite stringent action as per applicable rules.

Ban on Biomass Burning

He further directed that the ban on biomass burning be enforced without exception. Agencies will strengthen preventive measures against the open burning of biomass and combustible waste, including garbage, plastic and rubber waste, textile and fibre waste, industrial residues, organic residues and scrap.

Measures to Minimise Road Dust

All pending civil works, including pothole rectification, treatment and development of brown areas and other road and roadside works, have been directed to be completed on priority and by October 31, wherever feasible, with proper maintenance to minimise road-dust generation, according to the release.

Where essential works are still underway, and final road restoration can be undertaken only after their completion, concerned agencies will ensure continuous water sprinkling and adequate dust-suppression measures until the road surface is restored.

Targeted Monitoring of Particulate Matter

The review meetings directed focused monitoring of PM10 and PM2.5 at locations experiencing heavy vehicular movement, heavy-vehicle parking, significant road-dust generation and traffic congestion. Locations recording elevated particulate-matter levels will be identified for targeted inspection, source assessment and immediate remedial action.

Future Planning for Paved Surfaces

The Minister directed that, in future applicable works, departments incorporate provisions for end-to-end carpeting or paving of roads and relevant roadside areas, wherever technically feasible and as per applicable specifications, to minimise exposed soil and unpaved surfaces.

Addressing Traffic Congestion and Vehicular Emissions

The review meetings also focused on removing illegal encroachments from roads and public spaces that contribute to traffic congestion and obstruct smooth vehicular movement. Sirsa directed concerned agencies to take necessary action against unauthorised encroachments to ease congestion, improve traffic flow and reduce pollution arising from idling vehicles and prolonged traffic movement.

Area-Specific Measures

Particular attention was given to Patparganj Industrial Area and Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, where area-specific measures were directed to address road dust, traffic congestion and vehicular emissions. The Minister directed agencies to ensure continuous water sprinkling and dust-control measures at vulnerable locations in Patparganj, particularly where road or allied works are underway. At Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, stronger enforcement against unauthorised parking of buses and heavy vehicles was directed, with cranes to be deployed wherever required for their removal or towing.

Ensuring Agency Coordination and Citizen Complaint Resolution

Appreciating the coordinated efforts of the Revenue Department, DPCC, PWD, MCD, Traffic Police, DSIIDC, I & FC, DJB, DMRC, NHAI and other agencies, the Minister stressed the need for prompt resolution of citizen complaints, particularly those received through Helpline 311. Sirsa directed ground teams to maintain regular vigilance at vulnerable locations and ensure immediate action against violations. DPCC and enforcement agencies were asked to take stringent action, including heavy challans wherever applicable.

Minister's Vision for Cleaner Air

“Our approach is clear: pollution sources must be identified, and action must be taken where pollution is generated. Through district-wise planning, AQI monitoring and coordinated ground-level enforcement, we are working to address the root causes of pollution and achieve lasting improvements in Delhi's air quality,” said Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)