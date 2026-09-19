Glamorgan Sign England Spinner Georgia Davis From Warwickshire

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Glamorgan have roped in England off-spinner Georgia Davis from Warwickshire on a three-year deal ahead of the 2027 season.

Davis, a 27-year-old off-spinner, would boost the Glamorgan squad as they look for Tier One Status in 2027. She made her England debut against Ireland at Belfast in 2024, which was her only international.

However, she has been a consistent performer across franchise and regional cricket. She was with Welsh Fire in the 2024 Hundred and picked up 10 wickets in eight games. The off-spinner also put up a strong performance in the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy with Central Sparks.

"Joining Glamorgan is an opportunity I'm incredibly grateful for," said Davis, as quoted by Glamorgan. "The club's history, heritage, and contribution to Welsh cricket make it a special place, and it's clear that something really exciting is being built here.

"The success the women's team achieved in Tier Two has laid a fantastic foundation, and it's a credit to everyone who has worked so hard to get the club to this point.

"I'm excited to play my part in the next chapter, helping the club take on the challenge of Tier One. I can't wait to get started, meet everyone involved, and contribute to what I believe will be a very exciting future for Glamorgan."

Meanwhile, Glamorgan's Head of Women & Girls Cricket Aimee Rees was excited to add Davis to the squad. "Georgia is a fantastic addition to our squad, and we're delighted to have her on board. She brings a wealth of experience from international and franchise cricket, as well as strong leadership qualities, which will be invaluable to the group both on and off the field," Rees said.

"Georgia already has a strong connection with the Club through her involvement with Welsh Fire, and she understands the environment, the ambitions we have and the importance of representing Welsh cricket. That familiarity will allow her to settle into the Club quickly and make an immediate impact.

"Her experience of performing at the highest level, combined with her leadership and knowledge of the game, will be a huge asset to our squad. We're really excited to see Georgia bring that experience to Glamorgan and play an important role in what we're building over the next 3 years," she added.