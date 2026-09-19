MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vertiqal Studios Announces Extension of Maturity Date on Convertible Debentures

September 18, 2026 5:15 PM EDT | Source: Vertiqal Studios

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (FSE: 9PY0) (the " Vertiqal " or the " Company ") Vertiqal is pleased to announce that the holder of its convertible debenture issued on June 27, 2024 in the principal amount of $1,000,000 (the " 2024 Debentures ") and certain holders that hold in the aggregate $800,000 of the convertible debentures issued on May 1, 2025 (the " 2025 Debentures ") have agreed to extend the maturity date from June 27, 2026 to June 27, 2029 with respect to the 2024 Debentures and from May 1, 2027 to May 1, 2029 with respect to the 2025 Debentures. All other terms of the respective debentures remain unchanged and $750,000 of the 2025 Debentures will continue to maintain its original maturity date of May 1, 2027. Details of the 2024 Debentures and the 2025 Debentures can be found in the press releases of the Company issued on June 27, 2024 and May 1, 2025, respectively.

The Aune Foundation, a company owned and controlled by a director of the Company, has agreed to amend the maturity date with respect to the 2024 Debentures and 2025 Debentures, which constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company relied upon the "Financial Hardship" exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report relating to the amendments less than 21 days before completion of the amendments, as it was not possible to do so in order to complete the amendments in an expeditious manner.

About Vertiqal Studios Corp.

Vertiqal Studios is a scaled digital-channel network and video-production studio that owns North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network. The Company helps global brands reach Gen Z and Millennial audiences through data-driven creative, always-on digital campaigns, and performance-oriented distribution. Vertiqal manages 200+ channels across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, producing over 100 pieces of content per day for a community of more than 52 million followers. Revenue is generated through a mix of direct brand partnerships, agency relationships, and platform monetization across its owned and operated channels.

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.







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Source: Vertiqal Studios