NU E Power Corp. Engages Departures Capital For Investor Communications Services

September 18, 2026 5:30 PM EDT | Source: NU E Power Corp.

Calgary, Alberta and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - NU E Power Corp. ("NUE" or the "Company") (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (FSE: NUE1) announces that it has engaged Departures Capital Inc. ("Departures") of Vancouver, British Columbia to provide investor communications and marketing services under a consulting services agreement effective September 15, 2026 (the "Agreement").

Under the Agreement, Departures will produce and distribute, online and by email, video interviews with the Company's Chief Executive Officer and related short-form clips, Company articles, investor email campaigns and a dedicated investor landing page. The Agreement has a term of September 15, 2026 to August 7, 2027. Promotional activity under the Agreement will begin on or after the date of this news release.

For its services, the Company has agreed to pay Departures $42,000, plus applicable taxes, payable in cash in full upon execution of the Agreement. The Company and Departures act at arm's length, and no securities-based compensation, including options, forms part of this engagement.

Departures can be contacted at Suite 1500, 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2, by email at ..., or by telephone at 519-590-6985.

About NUE Power Corp.

NUE Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (FSE: NUE1) is an energy infrastructure development company focused on the origination, development, and advancement of integrated power and energy-park opportunities. Operating a develop-to-divest model, the Company emphasizes strategic site positioning, grid access, and disciplined stage-gated development across markets serving compute-intensive and large-load industrial demand.