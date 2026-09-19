NU E Power Corp. Engages Departures Capital For Investor Communications Services
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Broderick Gunning, Chief Executive Officer
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John Meekison, Chief Financial Officer
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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release, which may contain "forward-looking statements", being statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
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Source: NU E Power Corp.
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