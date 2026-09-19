MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) BIDU INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Baidu (BIDU) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on November 13, 2026

September 19, 2026 7:49 AM EDT | Source: Faruqi & Faruqi LLP

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Baidu To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Baidu between November 18, 2025 and August 17, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2026) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Baidu, Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIDU) and reminds investors of the November 13, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.







Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company had overstated the ability of its AI business to mitigate rapid declines in its legacy online marketing business; (2) that, as a result, the Company's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 18, 2026, before the market opened, the Company reported second quarter 2026 financial results, revealing that Baidu General Business revenue fell 4% year over year to RMB25.2 billion (or $3.71 billion), with Legacy Business revenue falling 23% year over year to RMB10.4 billion and total Online Marketing Services revenue falling 19% year over year to RMB13.1 billion. Critically, the Baidu Core AI-powered business fell 8% quarter over quarter to RMB12.5 billion (or $1.86 billion), its year-over-year growth having decelerated from 49% in the first quarter of 2026 to 25%, and its largest component, AI Cloud Infra, having fallen 17% quarter over quarter from RMB8.8 billion to RMB7.3 billion.

On this news, the price of Baidu ADS fell $13.25 per share, or 12.73%, to close at $90.87 on August 18, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Baidu's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Baidu class action, go to /BIDU call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Baidu Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Baidu securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges Baidu misled investors about its AI business's ability to offset declines in its legacy online marketing business and failed to adequately disclose the risk of declining revenue.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) securities between November 18, 2025 and August 17, 2026 may be eligible if they suffered losses.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the proposed class during the litigation. Eligible investors must file a motion with the court by November 13, 2026. Investors may participate without serving as lead plaintiff.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Baidu securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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Source: Faruqi & Faruqi LLP