Trump To Skip Meeting With Netanyahu During UN General Assembly In New York
U.S. President Donald Trump will not meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the UN General Assembly session in New York next week.
According to The Times of Israel, the information was provided by senior Trump administration officials.
The officials said the decision was due to the U.S. president's “busy schedule.”
Another source in the U.S. administration said Netanyahu's presence in New York would be limited because of the upcoming elections.
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