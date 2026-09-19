Ukraine's Defense Forces Strike Russian UAV Control Posts, Training Range And Support Facilities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this on Facebook.

UAV control posts were struck near Luhanske and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, as well as near Volodymyrivka, Verbove, Novoprokopivka, Dobropillia and Rivnopillia in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two such control posts were hit near Novoprokopivka.

The Vostochny training range was also struck near the temporarily occupied village of Novopetrivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In addition, a logistics warehouse was hit in Rybynske, Donetsk region, while an ammunition depot of Russian forces was struck near Amvrosiivka.

Previous strikes also resulted in confirmed damage to an enemy 80P6 radar station near the settlement of Mytyuli in Russia's Smolensk region on September 17.

Ukrainian forcesRussian Buk-M1 missile launcher in Zaporizhzhia sector

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Forces have neutralized more than 50,000 Russian artillery systems since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.