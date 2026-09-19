Russian Forces Launch Missile Strike On Balakliia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“One person is currently known to have been injured – a 14-year-old boy suffered an acute stress reaction. Medics are providing him with assistance,” the report said.

Five private houses, two shops, two outbuildings, a garage and an administrative building were damaged in the town.

Russian forces launch massive overnight attack onregion

As reported by Ukrinform, five people were killed and 15 injured in Russian attacks on the Kharkiv region over the past day.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration