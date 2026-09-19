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Russian Forces Launch Missile Strike On Balakliia

Russian Forces Launch Missile Strike On Balakliia


2026-09-19 08:06:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“One person is currently known to have been injured – a 14-year-old boy suffered an acute stress reaction. Medics are providing him with assistance,” the report said.

Five private houses, two shops, two outbuildings, a garage and an administrative building were damaged in the town.

Read also: Russian forces launch massive overnight attack on Odesa region

As reported by Ukrinform, five people were killed and 15 injured in Russian attacks on the Kharkiv region over the past day.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration

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UkrinForm

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