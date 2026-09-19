Kyiv And 21 Regions Receive 2,300 Tons Of Energy Equipment From Partners Over Summer Shmyhal
“More than 2,333 tons of energy equipment were delivered to Ukrainian regions this summer from the Energy Ministry's hubs thanks to support from partners in 27 countries,” the Minister wrote.
The assistance was provided by partners from Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, North Macedonia, Poland, Slovakia, Türkiye, Finland, France, Czechia, Switzerland and Sweden.
The equipment was delivered to critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and 21 regions. A total of 188 shipments were made.
“Every transformer, generator and switch provided helps energy workers restore facilities damaged by enemy attacks and increase additional generation capacity ahead of winter,” Shmyhal said.Read also: EU allocates EUR 3.3B to Ukraine for defense needs
As reported, between June and August, critical infrastructure facilities in various regions received equipment worth a total of €74.79 million through the Energy Support Fund.
Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook
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