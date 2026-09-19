Jordan In Thought And Sentiment Art Exhibition Opens

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 19 (Petra) – Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Saturday inaugurated the "Jordan in Thought and Sentiment" exhibition and project in Amman, which features a collection of artistic, architectural, and handcrafts inspired by the Kingdom's key cultural and tourist sites.

Issawi toured the exhibition, organized by the Al-Finiq Al-Nahid Gallery (Rising Phoenix Art Gallery), and viewed artworks and pieces reflecting various Jordanian sites and landmarks with artistic and architectural details that draw upon the nature, history, and aesthetic uniqueness of each location.

Through this experience, the foundation aims to present a contemporary artistic portrayal of Jordanian identity and its historical and heritage landmarks, said organizers.

The Royal Court Chief was briefed on the cultural and artistic backgrounds of works on display and the themes inspired by the history and unique character of the Jordanian sites, as well as the architectural and craftsmanship techniques employed in their creation.

"Jordan in Thought and Sentiment" project features works depicting approximately 50 civilizational, cultural, and tourist sites across the Kingdom, including Amman, the Citadel, Ajloun, and Petra. These are presented as handcrafted models and artworks that blend art, architecture, and craftsmanship while preserving the distinctive characteristics of each site.

The project comprises at least 3,000 art pieces, created over years of non-stop work, designed to serve as models and souvenirs that showcase Jordan and its landmarks to the world, while linking the artistic product to the Jordanian landscape, its history, and cultural heritage.

"The Jordan in Thought and Sentiment project is the culmination of years of dedicated effort to display Jordan's cultural, civilizational, and tourism identity through innovative artistry that reflects the unique character of the Jordanian landscape and presents it to the world in a creative format with a distinctive national identity," Aisha Al-Razem, Director of Al-Finiq Al-Nahid Foundation, told Petra in an interview.

The project was driven by sustained, self-funded effort, rooted in the belief that creativity, craftsmanship, and manual artistry should be harnessed to present Jordan in a manner befitting its history and stature, she pointed out.

She said the project seeks to use the art pieces as a medium to introduce Jordan and its landmarks to the world and to convey its cultural message globally.

Al-Finiq Al-Nahid Art Gallery is executing the project, supervised by Aisha Al-Razem and her two daughters, a creative endeavor led by Jordanian women that blends art, engineering, and craftsmanship to reimagine Jordanian sites and landmarks through artworks that embody the identity and spirit of the place.

//Petra//SS