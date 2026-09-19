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3Rd International Summit On Nursing, Midwifery & Healthcare Innovation To Bring Global Healthcare Professionals Together In Florence In 2027
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ISNMHI2027 will focus on emerging developments across nursing, midwifery and healthcare innovation, with particular attention to the changing role of healthcare professionals in an increasingly digital and technology-driven healthcare environment.
The summit will provide a platform for researchers and practitioners to present recent findings, share professional experiences and discuss developments that are shaping contemporary healthcare delivery. Discussions will cover a broad range of subjects, including Digital Health and Telehealth, Artificial Intelligence in Nursing and Healthcare, Nursing Informatics and Smart Healthcare, Advanced Nursing Practice, Evidence-Based Care, Critical Care and Emergency Nursing, Women's Health and Midwifery, Mental Health Nursing, Community and Public Health, Healthcare Innovation, Quality Improvement and Patient-Centered Care.
A central objective of ISNMHI2027 is to encourage dialogue between academic research and practical healthcare applications. The summit is being developed to accommodate participation from both the academic and healthcare sectors, while also providing opportunities for engagement with organizations and professionals working on healthcare technologies, services and innovations.
The scientific program is expected to include keynote presentations, plenary sessions, invited talks, oral presentations, poster presentations and interactive discussions. Participants will have opportunities to present research, clinical experiences, innovative approaches and emerging ideas relevant to nursing, midwifery and healthcare.
The Florence meeting will also provide opportunities for professional networking and international collaboration. By bringing participants from different healthcare systems, research institutions and professional backgrounds together, the organizers aim to create an environment where attendees can exchange perspectives and identify potential areas for future collaboration.
“ISNMHI2027 is being developed as a forum where nursing, midwifery, healthcare research and innovation can be discussed together,” said the organizing team.“The summit aims to create meaningful opportunities for professionals from different backgrounds to share knowledge, present their work and explore developments affecting the future of healthcare.”
Researchers, healthcare professionals, nurses, midwives, educators, students, academics, healthcare organizations and industry professionals interested in contributing to the scientific program are invited to explore participation and presentation opportunities.
Abstract submissions are currently being accepted, with contributions welcomed across the summit's major scientific themes. Selected contributors may be considered for oral, poster, invited or other presentation formats according to the scientific program.
The 3rd International Summit on Nursing, Midwifery & Healthcare Innovation (ISNMHI2027) will be held on May 17–18, 2027, in Florence, Italy.
For conference information, abstract submission and participation details, visit:
Conference Website:
Abstract Submission: /abstract-submission
Contact:...
About ISNMHI2027
The 3rd International Summit on Nursing, Midwifery & Healthcare Innovation is an international conference focused on developments in nursing, midwifery, healthcare practice, research and innovation. The summit brings together professionals from academic, clinical, research and healthcare-related sectors to exchange knowledge and discuss emerging approaches to modern healthcare.
Media Contact:
ISNMHI2027 Conference Secretariat
Email:...
Website:
The summit will provide a platform for researchers and practitioners to present recent findings, share professional experiences and discuss developments that are shaping contemporary healthcare delivery. Discussions will cover a broad range of subjects, including Digital Health and Telehealth, Artificial Intelligence in Nursing and Healthcare, Nursing Informatics and Smart Healthcare, Advanced Nursing Practice, Evidence-Based Care, Critical Care and Emergency Nursing, Women's Health and Midwifery, Mental Health Nursing, Community and Public Health, Healthcare Innovation, Quality Improvement and Patient-Centered Care.
A central objective of ISNMHI2027 is to encourage dialogue between academic research and practical healthcare applications. The summit is being developed to accommodate participation from both the academic and healthcare sectors, while also providing opportunities for engagement with organizations and professionals working on healthcare technologies, services and innovations.
The scientific program is expected to include keynote presentations, plenary sessions, invited talks, oral presentations, poster presentations and interactive discussions. Participants will have opportunities to present research, clinical experiences, innovative approaches and emerging ideas relevant to nursing, midwifery and healthcare.
The Florence meeting will also provide opportunities for professional networking and international collaboration. By bringing participants from different healthcare systems, research institutions and professional backgrounds together, the organizers aim to create an environment where attendees can exchange perspectives and identify potential areas for future collaboration.
“ISNMHI2027 is being developed as a forum where nursing, midwifery, healthcare research and innovation can be discussed together,” said the organizing team.“The summit aims to create meaningful opportunities for professionals from different backgrounds to share knowledge, present their work and explore developments affecting the future of healthcare.”
Researchers, healthcare professionals, nurses, midwives, educators, students, academics, healthcare organizations and industry professionals interested in contributing to the scientific program are invited to explore participation and presentation opportunities.
Abstract submissions are currently being accepted, with contributions welcomed across the summit's major scientific themes. Selected contributors may be considered for oral, poster, invited or other presentation formats according to the scientific program.
The 3rd International Summit on Nursing, Midwifery & Healthcare Innovation (ISNMHI2027) will be held on May 17–18, 2027, in Florence, Italy.
For conference information, abstract submission and participation details, visit:
Conference Website:
Abstract Submission: /abstract-submission
Contact:...
About ISNMHI2027
The 3rd International Summit on Nursing, Midwifery & Healthcare Innovation is an international conference focused on developments in nursing, midwifery, healthcare practice, research and innovation. The summit brings together professionals from academic, clinical, research and healthcare-related sectors to exchange knowledge and discuss emerging approaches to modern healthcare.
Media Contact:
ISNMHI2027 Conference Secretariat
Email:...
Website:
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