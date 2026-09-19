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ODM Global School's Career Fair 2026 Connects Students With Industry Voices And Global Futures
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The careers of tomorrow are being shaped by industries that barely existed a decade ago, and preparing students for that uncertainty requires more than a textbook - it requires conversation with the people already building that future. With this belief at its centre, ODM Global School, one of the progressive schools in Bhubaneswar, hosted Career Fair 2026 in collaboration with CareerX (the career counselling initiative by the Career Cell of ODM Educational Group), themed "Explore. Discover.
Achieve.", bringing industry professionals, mentors, and emerging-field experts directly onto its campus.
Unlike a conventional careers session, the event was structured as a series of mentor interactions and panel-style conversations, giving students direct access to people working in fields ranging from technology and design to sustainability, media, and global business.
Mentorship Over Monologue
The fair's defining feature was proximity - students weren't handed pamphlets about careers; they sat across from professionals and asked them directly what the work actually looks like. This mentor-led format encouraged students to move past surface-level career labels and understand the skills, mindsets, and challenges behind each path.
For a generation entering a job market being reshaped by automation and emerging technologies, this kind of direct access matters. Among schools in Bhubaneswar, ODM Global School's decision to prioritise mentorship over generic presentations reflects its broader philosophy that real learning happens through genuine exchange, not one-way information.
Discovering Fields Beyond the Familiar
A notable strength of Career Fair 2026 was its range. Alongside conventional streams, students were introduced to newer and interdisciplinary fields - data science, climate careers, UX design, and creative entrepreneurship - many of which rarely feature in traditional career counselling.
This exposure matters because students cannot aspire to paths they don't know exist. By widening the frame of what a "career" can look like, the school is equipping students to think beyond convention and consider possibilities better suited to their individual strengths and curiosities.
Voices From the Event
Sharing his experience, Rishab Mohanty, a Class XI student at ODM Global School, said,
"Talking to someone actually working in the field was completely different from reading about it. It made me think about paths I hadn't even considered before."
Speaking about the vision behind the initiative, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, said,
"Our students are entering a world where careers will keep evolving faster than any syllabus can capture. Career Fair 2026 was designed to close that gap, connecting them directly with people shaping the industries of tomorrow, so they can explore with clarity and achieve with confidence."
Widening the Lens on What's Possible
As global industries continue to shift, schools that expose students to real mentors and emerging fields are preparing them for a far more dynamic future than exam results alone can capture. Career Fair 2026 reinforces ODM Global School's commitment to global-minded, future-ready education.
Among the schools in Bhubaneswar shaping how students think about their futures, this initiative is another example of the school's effort to connect classroom learning with the realities-and possibilities-of the world beyond it.
About ODM Global School
ODM Global School is a future-focused educational organisation committed to delivering globally aligned learning experiences that combine academic excellence with innovation, leadership, and holistic development. Through advanced learning infrastructure, experiential programmes, and student-centric teaching methodologies, the school prepares learners to become confident, responsible, and future-ready global citizens.
Achieve.", bringing industry professionals, mentors, and emerging-field experts directly onto its campus.
Unlike a conventional careers session, the event was structured as a series of mentor interactions and panel-style conversations, giving students direct access to people working in fields ranging from technology and design to sustainability, media, and global business.
Mentorship Over Monologue
The fair's defining feature was proximity - students weren't handed pamphlets about careers; they sat across from professionals and asked them directly what the work actually looks like. This mentor-led format encouraged students to move past surface-level career labels and understand the skills, mindsets, and challenges behind each path.
For a generation entering a job market being reshaped by automation and emerging technologies, this kind of direct access matters. Among schools in Bhubaneswar, ODM Global School's decision to prioritise mentorship over generic presentations reflects its broader philosophy that real learning happens through genuine exchange, not one-way information.
Discovering Fields Beyond the Familiar
A notable strength of Career Fair 2026 was its range. Alongside conventional streams, students were introduced to newer and interdisciplinary fields - data science, climate careers, UX design, and creative entrepreneurship - many of which rarely feature in traditional career counselling.
This exposure matters because students cannot aspire to paths they don't know exist. By widening the frame of what a "career" can look like, the school is equipping students to think beyond convention and consider possibilities better suited to their individual strengths and curiosities.
Voices From the Event
Sharing his experience, Rishab Mohanty, a Class XI student at ODM Global School, said,
"Talking to someone actually working in the field was completely different from reading about it. It made me think about paths I hadn't even considered before."
Speaking about the vision behind the initiative, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, said,
"Our students are entering a world where careers will keep evolving faster than any syllabus can capture. Career Fair 2026 was designed to close that gap, connecting them directly with people shaping the industries of tomorrow, so they can explore with clarity and achieve with confidence."
Widening the Lens on What's Possible
As global industries continue to shift, schools that expose students to real mentors and emerging fields are preparing them for a far more dynamic future than exam results alone can capture. Career Fair 2026 reinforces ODM Global School's commitment to global-minded, future-ready education.
Among the schools in Bhubaneswar shaping how students think about their futures, this initiative is another example of the school's effort to connect classroom learning with the realities-and possibilities-of the world beyond it.
About ODM Global School
ODM Global School is a future-focused educational organisation committed to delivering globally aligned learning experiences that combine academic excellence with innovation, leadership, and holistic development. Through advanced learning infrastructure, experiential programmes, and student-centric teaching methodologies, the school prepares learners to become confident, responsible, and future-ready global citizens.
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