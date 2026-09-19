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Ispy Detectives Reports Rising Cases Of Employee IP Theft As Staff Mobility Increases
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, 19 September 2026 - iSpy Detectives has seen a notable increase in cases involving the theft of intellectual property and confidential business information by employees, particularly around periods of resignation or dismissal.
Employee IP theft can take many forms, from an employee downloading a client database before leaving to join a competitor, to the copying of proprietary designs, pricing models, trade secrets or source code. In some cases, individuals have been found setting up rival businesses using material lifted directly from a former employer's systems in the weeks before their departure.
According to the agency, several factors have converged to make this type of theft both more common and harder to prevent. Cloud-based storage and file-sharing tools have made it possible to remove large volumes of data in seconds, while remote and hybrid working has reduced the physical and procedural barriers that once existed around sensitive information. A more fluid jobs market, with employees more willing to move between employers and competitors, has also increased the opportunity and, in some cases, the incentive.
"By the time a business realises information has gone missing, the damage is often already done, whether that's a lost client, a leaked product design or a competitor gaining an unfair head start," said a director at iSpy Detectives. "Speed is critical. Our investigators work to establish exactly what was taken, how, and by whom, so our clients can take swift legal action where necessary, including injunctions and civil recovery."
iSpy Detectives' IP theft investigations combine digital forensics with traditional investigative techniques, tracing data access logs, device activity and communications to build a clear evidential picture. The agency works alongside employment and IP lawyers to ensure findings are structured for use in litigation from the outset.
Businesses are being urged to act quickly at the first sign of suspicious activity around a departing employee, rather than waiting until confidential information has already been used against them.
If you suspect an employee has taken confidential information or intellectual property, contact iSpy Detectives without delay.
About iSpy Detectives
iSpy Detectives is a UK-wide private investigation agency specialising in workplace and corporate investigations for employers, HR teams and legal advisors. All investigations are carried out by licensed, experienced investigators in full compliance with UK law, including the Human Rights Act, GDPR and RIPA guidance.
Media contact:
Paul Evans
iSpy Detectives
...
0800 002 9153
Employee IP theft can take many forms, from an employee downloading a client database before leaving to join a competitor, to the copying of proprietary designs, pricing models, trade secrets or source code. In some cases, individuals have been found setting up rival businesses using material lifted directly from a former employer's systems in the weeks before their departure.
According to the agency, several factors have converged to make this type of theft both more common and harder to prevent. Cloud-based storage and file-sharing tools have made it possible to remove large volumes of data in seconds, while remote and hybrid working has reduced the physical and procedural barriers that once existed around sensitive information. A more fluid jobs market, with employees more willing to move between employers and competitors, has also increased the opportunity and, in some cases, the incentive.
"By the time a business realises information has gone missing, the damage is often already done, whether that's a lost client, a leaked product design or a competitor gaining an unfair head start," said a director at iSpy Detectives. "Speed is critical. Our investigators work to establish exactly what was taken, how, and by whom, so our clients can take swift legal action where necessary, including injunctions and civil recovery."
iSpy Detectives' IP theft investigations combine digital forensics with traditional investigative techniques, tracing data access logs, device activity and communications to build a clear evidential picture. The agency works alongside employment and IP lawyers to ensure findings are structured for use in litigation from the outset.
Businesses are being urged to act quickly at the first sign of suspicious activity around a departing employee, rather than waiting until confidential information has already been used against them.
If you suspect an employee has taken confidential information or intellectual property, contact iSpy Detectives without delay.
About iSpy Detectives
iSpy Detectives is a UK-wide private investigation agency specialising in workplace and corporate investigations for employers, HR teams and legal advisors. All investigations are carried out by licensed, experienced investigators in full compliance with UK law, including the Human Rights Act, GDPR and RIPA guidance.
Media contact:
Paul Evans
iSpy Detectives
...
0800 002 9153
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